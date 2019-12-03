Oprah's next Apple TV+ outing will come in the form of a new 2020 documentary that focuses on sexual assault in the music industry, according to a new Variety (via 9to5Mac) report.

When Apple TV+ was first announced it was confirmed that Oprah would be a force on the streaming service. It was also mentioned that some sort of documentary on sexual assault was in the pipeline. And this appears to be that documentary.

Oprah's documentary will be produced and directed by filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, according to Variety.