  • Oprah's next Apple TV+ show is a documentary.
  • It'll focus on sexual assault in the music industry.
  • It will arrive at some point in 2020.

Oprah's next Apple TV+ outing will come in the form of a new 2020 documentary that focuses on sexual assault in the music industry, according to a new Variety (via 9to5Mac) report.

When Apple TV+ was first announced it was confirmed that Oprah would be a force on the streaming service. It was also mentioned that some sort of documentary on sexual assault was in the pipeline. And this appears to be that documentary.

Oprah's documentary will be produced and directed by filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, according to Variety.

Dick and Ziering are producing through their Jane Doe Films ("The Hunting Ground," "The Invisible War"). The executive producers are Winfrey, Terry Wood (Harpo Productions), Dan Cogan (Impact Partners), Regina K. Scully (Artemis Rising), Ian Darling (Shark Island) and Abigail Disney (Level Forward). The creative team includes producers Jamie Rogers and Amy Herdy.

As you might expect given the subject matter, this isn't going to be a fun watch.

The documentary is described as "a profound examination of race, gender, class and intersectionality, and the toll assaults take on their victims and society at large."

Apple TV+ launched in November and costs $4.99 per month. If you buy an Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch you'll also get a free year of access, too.