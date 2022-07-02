The Season of Go has arrived in Pokémon Go, bringing with it the Pokémon Go Anniversary 2022 event. Join in with your fellow trainers to celebrate the sixth anniversary of Pokémon Go with new and returning costumed Pokémon, special raids, and a battle weekend featuring the debut of a brand new Shadow Legendary Pokémon. We here at iMore have everything you need to know to get the most out of this new event and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!
What is the Pokémon GO Anniversary 2022 event?
As the name would imply, the Pokémon GO Anniversary 2022 event is celebrating the debut of Pokémon GO. Six years ago, Pokémon GO launched and to commemorate, this event features many costumed Pokémon, including the return of party hat Charmander who can now be fully evolved into a party hat Charizard. The event also features a special line up of raids, tons of event exclusive Field Research tasks, and a battle weekend focused on Giovanni and Team GO Rocket. Giovanni's new line up includes a brand new Legendary: Shadow Latios.
When is the Pokémon GO Anniversary 2022 event?
The Pokémon GO Anniversary 2022 event runs from Wednesday, July 6 through Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are indicated with an asterisk.
Wild Pokémon
During the Pokémon GO Anniversary 2022 event, the following Pokémon can be encountered more often in the wild:
- Bulbasaur*
- Costumed Charmander*
- Squirtle*
- Costumed Pikachu*
- Machop*
- Ledyba*
- Ralts*
- Bunneary*
- Gabite
- Venipede
- Chespin
- Fennekin
- Froakie
- Bunnelby*
- Litleo*
- Clauncher
- Helioptile
- Pikipek
Raids
The following raids can be battled during the Pokémon GO Anniversary 2022 event:
- Costumed Pikachu* (one star)
- Dratini* (one star)
- Venusaur* (three star)
- Costumed Charizard* (three star)
- Blastoise (three star)
- Tyranitar (three star)
- Metagross (three star)
- Zapdos* (five star)
- Mega Charizard X* (Mega)
- Mega Charizard Y* (Mega)
Field Research
Players can spin PokéStops and gyms during the Pokémon GO Anniversary 2022 event to collect event exclusive Field Research tasks to earn the following Pokémon encounters:
- Bulbasaur*
- Charmander*
- Squirtle*
- Chikorita*
- Cyndaquil*
- Totodile*
- Treecko*
- Torchic*
- Mudkip*
- Turtwig*
- Chimchar*
- Piplip*
- Snivy*
- Tepig*
- Oshawott*
- Chespin
- Fennekin
- Froakie
- Rowlet
- Litten
- Popplio
Battle weekend
The Pokémon GO Anniversary 2022 event features a special Battle Weekend mini event. Running from Saturday, July 9 through Sunday, July 10, players can take advantage of the following bonuses:
- Team GO Rocket balloons increased to once every three hours
- Up to 20 Pokémon Go Battle League sets per day
- Quadruple Stardust rewards in the Pokémon Go Battle League
- Charged TMs can be used on Shadow Pokémon to forget Frustration
The Battle Weekend event also features the debut of the following new Shadow Pokémon:
- Shadow Geodude
- Shadow Shinx
- Shadow Purrloin
Special Research
The Pokémon GO Anniversary 2022 event Battle Weekend also includes a Special Research line focused on Giovanni. We don't know the individual steps and rewards of this Special Research line, but we do know it will include a Super Rocker Radar and will be available to claim until the end of the Season of Go.
Check back soon for every step in the Special Research line.
Other bonuses
Players can also enjoy the following additional bonuses during the Pokémon GO Anniversary 2022 event:
- Anniversary themed Avatar items in the PokéShop
- Event themed stickers in the PokéShop, in gifts, and from spinning PokéStops
Questions about the Pokémon GO Anniversary 2022 event?
Do you have any questions about the Pokémon GO Anniversary 2022 event? Are you excited to face off against Giovanni and Shadow Latios? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out the rest of our Pokémon GO guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!
