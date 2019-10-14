Darkrai is a mythical Pokémon introduced in generation IV. It's a rare Pokémon that is usually reserved for events and promotions, so chances to get a Darkrai have always been quite limited. Pokémon Go will not be an exception with its limited two week run.

In the same class as Mew, Celebi, and Jirachi, Darkrai is a mythical pokémon that packs a powerful punch. While this Pokémon will be available in five-star raids, it will only be around for two weeks during the Pokémon Go Halloween event . You'll need to get your best Fairy and Fighting-type Pokémon powered up and a group of local Pokémon friends ready. You won't want to miss your chance to catch this one!

Darkrai is a black, shadow-like Pokémon. It has a small head with a white fog-like ghostly plume billowing from its head covering one of its bright blue eyes, with the portion on its face resembling hair. It also has a red spiky growth around its neck. It has skinny arms and long black tatters hanging from its shoulders. It also has black, claw-like hands. It has the slight appearance of an hourglass figure and appears to be wearing an old, ripped cloak. It normally does not have any sort of legs, but it is able to extend stilt-like appendages in their place. In self-defense, Darkrai can retract its head and white "plume" into the pit atop its torso fringed by the aforementioned red growth.

What moves does Darkrai have access to?

Darkrai only has dark fast moves like Snarl or Feint Attack. Neither make an appreciable difference in Darkrai's overall performace. Its charged attacks include the Dark move Dark Pulse, the Ghost move Shadow Ball, and the Fighting move Focus Blast.

If your Darkrai has Dark Pulse, you'll want to focus on Fighting types as they will take reduced damage. Fairy types and Bug types can still work but won't be nearly as effective. Against Focus Blast, you'll want more Fairy types that receive 2x reduced damage. Likewise, you can still get by with Fighting and Bug types but they won't be as durable. Shadow Ball is the hardest to counter as this Ghost type move will obliterate your Fairy types. Stick to exclusively Fighting types to deal with this move set.

What are the best counters for Darkrai?

Fighting types such as Machamp, Hariyama, Toxicroak, Heracross, Breloom, Blaziken, Emboar and Lucario

Fairy types such as Togekiss, Granbull and Gardevoir

Bug types such as Yanmega, Pinsir and Scizor

The best fast moves to counter this powerful Dark type are Counter, Charm, Low Kick, Bug Bite and Fury Cutter. The best charged moves are Dynamic Punch, Dazzling Gleam, Close Combat, Focus Blast, Play Rough, Bug Buzz and X Scissor.

How many players do you need to beat Darkrai?

While it is possible to beat Darkrai with as few as three level 30+ players, you may need up to seven players depending on how many good counters you have at your disposal. You'll also want to keep an eye on the weather for this raid. Cloudy or rainy weather can boost your counters, while fog will boost its already powerful Shadow Ball.

When does the Halloween event begin and end?