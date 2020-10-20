Pokemon Go HalloweenSource: Niantic

Halloween 2020 in Pokémon Go is going to be even bigger than last year! There will be tons of Ghost type Pokémon, costumes for Pokémon and Trainers alike, mini-events, raids, eggs, and of course, candy! There's a lot to do during this year's Halloween even, but don't worry. We here at iMore have all the details!

Halloween 2020 in Pokémon Go

Pokemon 353 ShuppetPokemon 354 BanettePokemon 093 HaunterSource: The Pokémon Company

Halloween is almost here and that means it's time for another exciting mega event in Pokémon Go! For Halloween 2020, Pokémon Go will feature many Pokémon, new and old, Field Research, Special Research, Timed Research, Spooky Snapshot Surprises, Style items, boxes, and, of course, tons of Candy! This event will run for 11 days beginning October 23, 2020 at 6 PM PST.

Pokémon encounters for Halloween 2020

Pokemon 356 DusclopsPokemon 429 MismagiusPokemon 477 DusknoirSource: The Pokémon Company

As with any Pokémon Go event, Trainers will be able to look forward to tons of new and old Pokémon. While some Pokémon, like the Costumed Kanto Starters and Galarian Yamask have been confirmed, many more are speculated to be included in the Ghost types that have been promised.

Costumed Pokémon

It turns out that Pokémon enjoy dressing up for Halloween just as much as their Trainers do. During the Halloween 2020 event, Pokémon Go players will have the chance to encounter many costumed Pokémon, including:

  • Costumed Sableye*, dressed as a Litwick, in spawns and eggs
  • Costumed Gengar* in Raids
  • Costumed Bulbasaur* as a reward encounter for the GO Battle League: Halloween Cup
  • Costumed Charmander* as a reward encounter for the GO Battle League: Halloween Cup
  • Costumed Squirtle* as a reward encounter for the GO Battle League: Halloween Cup

Spawns

Pokemon 092 GastlyPokemon 200 MisdreavousPokemon 607 LitwickSource: The Pokémon Company

Ghost type Pokémon will be spawning in increased numbers during the Halloween 2020 event. Pokémon you may encounter in the wild include:

  • Gastly*
  • Haunter
  • Gengar (with or without a costume)
  • Misdreavous*
  • Sableye* (with or without a costume)
  • Shuppet*
  • Banette
  • Duskull*
  • Dusclops
  • Drifloon*
  • Drifblim
  • Spiritomb*
  • Rotom
  • Yamask*
  • Cofagrigus
  • Litwick
  • Lampent
  • Chandelure

Eggs

There will be a number of Ghost type Pokémon hatching from Eggs. These Pokémon may include:

  • Gastly*
  • Misdreavous*
  • Sableye* (with or without a costume)
  • Shuppet*
  • Duskull*
  • Drifloon*
  • Spiritomb*
  • Rotom
  • Yamask*
  • Litwick

Raids

Pokemon Go Darkrai bannerSource: Niantic

There will be plenty of Pokémon appearing in Raids during the event, including:

Pokémon with an asterisk have the potential to be Shiny.

Research for Halloween 2020 in Pokémon Go

In addition to being able to encounter Pokémon in the wild, eggs, and raids, Trainers will also be encountering Pokémon by completing a variety of Research Tasks.

Special Research

Pokemon 867 RunerigusSource: The Pokémon Company

As with previous years, Trainers will be able to complete a new Spooky Message Special Research. This year's Special Research will be a little different. A Spooky Message Unmasked will reward players with encounters with Spiritomb, like in years past, but also Galarian Yamask! This regional variant of Yamask can evolve into a brand new Galarian Pokémon. Much like Galarian Meowth can evolve into Perrserker and Galarian Farfetch'd can evolve into Sirfetch'd, Galarian Yamask can evolve into Runerigus.

Timed Research

Pokemon 094 Gengar MegaSource: The Pokémon Company

Trainers who completed the Mega Buddy Challenge will be able to complete a Timed Research line. Among other things, this Timed Research line will reward players with Mega Gengar Energy!

Field Research

Pokemon 442 SpiritombSource: The Pokémon Company

On top of Special Research and Timed Research, Trainers will also be able to collect a variety of Halloween themed Field Research Tasks from spinning PokéStops and Gyms. Some of these Field Research Tasks will even reward players with Spiritomb encounters. A lucky few Trainers may even encounter a Shiny Spiritomb!

Style Shop

There will be plenty of new avatar items in the Style Shop, so you can dress up alongside your Pokémon. Halloween items include:

  • A Pikachu Mask
  • A Gengar Onesie
  • Sableye Goggles
  • A Sableye Mask
  • A Banette Mask
  • A new Spooky Pose

Mini-Events

Pokemon Go Catch Mastery GhostSource: Niantic

As if Halloween 2020 in Pokémon Go wasn't big enough, there will also be three mini-events happening during this event. Trainers will be able to take part in two day events and a week long GO Battle League event.

Alolan Marowak Raid Day

Pokemon 105 Marowak AlolanSource: The Pokémon Company

On Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 11 AM to 5 PM local time, there will be an Alolan Marowak Raid Day. The Gen VII regional variant of Gen I's Ground type Marowak, Alolan Marowak is a Fire and Ghost type evolved from Cubone specifically in the Alolan region. Alolan Marowak is weak against Ground, Rock, Ghost, Water, and Dark type Pokémon and it will be taking over Raids for six hours on Halloween. Fortunately, this is a very easy Raid that most players will be able to complete alone or with just one other player.

Catch Mastery: Ghost Event

Pokemon 425 DrifloonSource: The Pokémon Company

The Pokémon Catch Mastery: Ghost Day will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 8 AM to 10 PM local time. The Catch Mastery will see a dramatic increase in the spawns of Drifloon, the Balloon Pokémon. Drifloon is a Ghost and Flying type originally encounters in the Sinnoh region of Gen IV. As cute as it may appear, don't let this haunted balloon trick you. Drifloon is best known for stealing children who mistake it for a normal balloon! Its body is filled with lost souls which it gathers until it literally bursts!

Trainers will need to catch as many Drifloon as possible during this event and may even encounter Shiny Drifloon. While catching haunted balloons, Trainers will also be able to complete a Timed Research line and exclusive Field Research Tasks which will grant, among other rewards, Mega Gengar Energy.

Pokémon GO Battle League: Halloween Cup

Pokemon Go 001 Bulbasaur ShedinjaPokemon Go 004 CharmanderPokemon Go 007 Squirtle YamaskSource: Niantic

The Pokémon GO Battle League will be hosting a special Halloween Cup. Running Monday, October 26, 2020 at 1 PM PST through Tuesday, November 3, Trainers will be able to battle in this exclusive cup using only Poison, Bug, Ghost, Dark, and Fairy type Pokémon under 1500 CP. In addition to many other rewards, Players will be able to earn encounters with the Kanto Starter Pokémon wearing costumes. Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle will all be donning their spookiest apparel when they appear as reward encounters.

Additional Bonuses

Trainers will also be enjoying a number of other bonuses throughout the event. These include:

  • Double Transfer Candy
  • Double Catch Candy
  • Spooky Snapshop Surprises
  • Halloween themed boxes in the PokéShop: Creepy Crate, Boo Bundle, and Pumpkin Pack

Questions?

Do you have any questions about the Halloween 2020 Pokémon Go Event? Which of these spooky Pokémon are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Best Portable Battery Packs guide, so you can keep your phone charged for all the haunted fun!

