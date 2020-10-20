Halloween 2020 in Pokémon Go is going to be even bigger than last year! There will be tons of Ghost type Pokémon, costumes for Pokémon and Trainers alike, mini-events, raids, eggs, and of course, candy! There's a lot to do during this year's Halloween even, but don't worry. We here at iMore have all the details! Halloween 2020 in Pokémon Go

Halloween is almost here and that means it's time for another exciting mega event in Pokémon Go! For Halloween 2020, Pokémon Go will feature many Pokémon, new and old, Field Research, Special Research, Timed Research, Spooky Snapshot Surprises, Style items, boxes, and, of course, tons of Candy! This event will run for 11 days beginning October 23, 2020 at 6 PM PST. Pokémon encounters for Halloween 2020

As with any Pokémon Go event, Trainers will be able to look forward to tons of new and old Pokémon. While some Pokémon, like the Costumed Kanto Starters and Galarian Yamask have been confirmed, many more are speculated to be included in the Ghost types that have been promised. Costumed Pokémon It turns out that Pokémon enjoy dressing up for Halloween just as much as their Trainers do. During the Halloween 2020 event, Pokémon Go players will have the chance to encounter many costumed Pokémon, including: Costumed Sableye*, dressed as a Litwick, in spawns and eggs

Costumed Gengar* in Raids

Costumed Bulbasaur* as a reward encounter for the GO Battle League: Halloween Cup

Costumed Charmander* as a reward encounter for the GO Battle League: Halloween Cup

Costumed Squirtle* as a reward encounter for the GO Battle League: Halloween Cup Spawns

Ghost type Pokémon will be spawning in increased numbers during the Halloween 2020 event. Pokémon you may encounter in the wild include: Gastly*

Haunter

Gengar (with or without a costume)

Misdreavous*

Sableye* (with or without a costume)

Shuppet*

Banette

Duskull*

Dusclops

Drifloon*

Drifblim

Spiritomb*

Rotom

Yamask*

Cofagrigus

Litwick

Lampent

Chandelure Eggs There will be a number of Ghost type Pokémon hatching from Eggs. These Pokémon may include: Gastly*

Misdreavous*

Sableye* (with or without a costume)

Shuppet*

Duskull*

Drifloon*

Spiritomb*

Rotom

Yamask*

Litwick Raids

There will be plenty of Pokémon appearing in Raids during the event, including: Costumed Gengar*

Darkrai*

Mega Gengar* Pokémon with an asterisk have the potential to be Shiny. Research for Halloween 2020 in Pokémon Go In addition to being able to encounter Pokémon in the wild, eggs, and raids, Trainers will also be encountering Pokémon by completing a variety of Research Tasks. Special Research Source: The Pokémon Company As with previous years, Trainers will be able to complete a new Spooky Message Special Research. This year's Special Research will be a little different. A Spooky Message Unmasked will reward players with encounters with Spiritomb, like in years past, but also Galarian Yamask! This regional variant of Yamask can evolve into a brand new Galarian Pokémon. Much like Galarian Meowth can evolve into Perrserker and Galarian Farfetch'd can evolve into Sirfetch'd, Galarian Yamask can evolve into Runerigus. Timed Research Source: The Pokémon Company Trainers who completed the Mega Buddy Challenge will be able to complete a Timed Research line. Among other things, this Timed Research line will reward players with Mega Gengar Energy! Field Research Source: The Pokémon Company On top of Special Research and Timed Research, Trainers will also be able to collect a variety of Halloween themed Field Research Tasks from spinning PokéStops and Gyms. Some of these Field Research Tasks will even reward players with Spiritomb encounters. A lucky few Trainers may even encounter a Shiny Spiritomb! Style Shop There will be plenty of new avatar items in the Style Shop, so you can dress up alongside your Pokémon. Halloween items include: A Pikachu Mask

A Gengar Onesie

Sableye Goggles

A Sableye Mask

A Banette Mask

A new Spooky Pose Mini-Events

As if Halloween 2020 in Pokémon Go wasn't big enough, there will also be three mini-events happening during this event. Trainers will be able to take part in two day events and a week long GO Battle League event. Alolan Marowak Raid Day Source: The Pokémon Company On Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 11 AM to 5 PM local time, there will be an Alolan Marowak Raid Day. The Gen VII regional variant of Gen I's Ground type Marowak, Alolan Marowak is a Fire and Ghost type evolved from Cubone specifically in the Alolan region. Alolan Marowak is weak against Ground, Rock, Ghost, Water, and Dark type Pokémon and it will be taking over Raids for six hours on Halloween. Fortunately, this is a very easy Raid that most players will be able to complete alone or with just one other player. Catch Mastery: Ghost Event Source: The Pokémon Company The Pokémon Catch Mastery: Ghost Day will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 8 AM to 10 PM local time. The Catch Mastery will see a dramatic increase in the spawns of Drifloon, the Balloon Pokémon. Drifloon is a Ghost and Flying type originally encounters in the Sinnoh region of Gen IV. As cute as it may appear, don't let this haunted balloon trick you. Drifloon is best known for stealing children who mistake it for a normal balloon! Its body is filled with lost souls which it gathers until it literally bursts! Trainers will need to catch as many Drifloon as possible during this event and may even encounter Shiny Drifloon. While catching haunted balloons, Trainers will also be able to complete a Timed Research line and exclusive Field Research Tasks which will grant, among other rewards, Mega Gengar Energy. Pokémon GO Battle League: Halloween Cup