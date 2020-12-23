The final Pokémon Go event of 2020 is just around the corner. Pokémon Go Holidays 2020 will run from Tuesday, December 22 through Thursday, December 31, 8AM to 10PM local time. There will be costumed Pokémon, Shiny Jynx, Vanillite and more. Read ahead for everything you need to know about this event and make sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey! Holidays 2020 Every year Pokémon Go has a holiday event to finish off the year and though much changed over the course of 2020, Niantic will still be celebrating with Pokémon Go. The Holidays 2020 event will bring lots of Pokémon, battles, bonuses, and so much more. Event Pokémon A Pokémon Go event always brings new Pokémon and this event will have plenty to catch, hatch, and battle. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Costumed Pokémon

Three new Costumed Pokémon will be appearing during this event: Pikachu* wearing a festive top hat, scarf, and sweater

Delibird* wearing a green and red ribbon

Cubchoo* wearing a red and green ribbon Wild

Ice type Pokémon and Costumed Pokémon will be appearing more in the wild, including: Holiday Sweater Pikachu*

Marill*

Holiday Ribbon Delibird*

Jingle Bells Stantler*

Snorunt*

Spheal

Piplup*

Snover*

Vanillite

Holiday Ribbon Cubchoo* Raids

The following Pokémon will be appearing in Raids: Alolan Sandshrew*

Dewgong

Jynx*

Sneasel*

Swinub*

Walrein

Mega Abomasnow*

Cubchoo*

Vanillite

Cryogonal Eggs