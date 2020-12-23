The final Pokémon Go event of 2020 is just around the corner. Pokémon Go Holidays 2020 will run from Tuesday, December 22 through Thursday, December 31, 8AM to 10PM local time. There will be costumed Pokémon, Shiny Jynx, Vanillite and more. Read ahead for everything you need to know about this event and make sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey!
Holidays 2020
Every year Pokémon Go has a holiday event to finish off the year and though much changed over the course of 2020, Niantic will still be celebrating with Pokémon Go. The Holidays 2020 event will bring lots of Pokémon, battles, bonuses, and so much more.
Event Pokémon
A Pokémon Go event always brings new Pokémon and this event will have plenty to catch, hatch, and battle.
Costumed Pokémon
Three new Costumed Pokémon will be appearing during this event:
- Pikachu* wearing a festive top hat, scarf, and sweater
- Delibird* wearing a green and red ribbon
- Cubchoo* wearing a red and green ribbon
Wild
Ice type Pokémon and Costumed Pokémon will be appearing more in the wild, including:
- Holiday Sweater Pikachu*
- Marill*
- Holiday Ribbon Delibird*
- Jingle Bells Stantler*
- Snorunt*
- Spheal
- Piplup*
- Snover*
- Vanillite
- Holiday Ribbon Cubchoo*
Raids
The following Pokémon will be appearing in Raids:
- Alolan Sandshrew*
- Dewgong
- Jynx*
- Sneasel*
- Swinub*
- Walrein
- Mega Abomasnow*
- Cubchoo*
- Vanillite
- Cryogonal
Eggs
The following Pokémon will be hatching from 5KM Eggs:
- Seel*
- Swinub*
- Smoochum*
- Snorunt*
- Snover*
- Vanillite
Event exclusive Field Research
During the Holidays 2020 event, Trainers can complete the following Event exclusive Field Research tasks and AR-mapping tasks:
- Catch five Ice type Pokémon for a Snover* encounter.
- Catch ten Ice type Pokémon for a Vanillite encounter.
- Send five Gifts to Friends for a Delibird* encounter.
- Catch 15 Ice type Pokémon for a Cryogonal encounter.
- AR Mapping for either a Snorunt* encounter or Mega Abomasnow Energy.
Mini Warm Up Event
On Saturday, December 26 and Sunday, December 27, from 8AM to 10 PM local time, there will be an additional mini event with the following:
- Regice* returns to Legendary Raids
- Event-exclusive AR Mapping task rewarding Incense
- Pokémon attracted to Incense: Delibird, Snorunt, Spheal, Snover, Cryogonal, and Cubchoo.
Avatar Style Shop
To get yourself in the festive spirit, the following Holiday themed Avatar Style items will be available in the Avatar Style Shop:
- Greedent Sweater
- Whimsicott Earmuffs
- Winter Boots
- Winter Coat
Holiday Stickers
New holiday themed stickers include:
Holiday Boxes in the PokéShop
There will be three event exclusive Holiday Boxes in the PokéShop including:
- Special Box - Two Premium Battle Passes, two Super Incubators, 30 PokéBalls, and three Lucky Eggs.
- Ultra Box - 16 Premium Battle Passes, six Super Incubators, three Incense, and three Lucky Eggs.
- Adventure Box - 16 Super Incubators, three Incubators, five Incense, and three Lucky Eggs.
Other Bonuses
In addition to all of that, the following bonuses will also be available through the course of the event:
- Open up to 45 Gifts daily the entire event.
- Carry up to 40 Gifts at a time the entire event.
- Double Raid XP on Tuesday and Wednesday.
- Double Catch Candy on Thursday and Friday.
- Double Star Piece duration on Saturday and Sunday
- Double Lucky Egg duration on Monday and the second Tuesday.
- Double Catch Stardust on the second Wednesday and Thursday
Questions?
Do you have any questions about the Pokémon Go Holidays 2020 event? Which new Pokémon are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our complete Pokédex so you can be the very best like no one ever was!
