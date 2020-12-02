Pokémon Go has introduced another region: the Kalos region! The Kalos region of Gen VI brings plenty of new Pokémon to catch, hatch, and battle. To commemorate the debut of Gen VI, the Kalos Celebration event will run for the first week of December 2020 and we here at iMore have everything you need to know to get the most out of this event.
What is the Kalos Celebration event in Pokémon Go?
The Kalos Celebration event is a week long event during which Pokémon from the Kalos region of Gen VI will see increased spawns, hatches, and Raids. The first batch of new Pokémon will be making their Pokémon Go debut and, until December 8, 2020, they will be more prevalent. There will be event exclusive Field Research tasks, as well as an event exclusive Timed Research line.
Pokémon spawns
The following Pokémon will be seeing increased spawns:
Klefiki is a regional exclusive available only in France.
Raids
The following Pokémon will be featured in Raids during the event:
- Fletchling
- Litleo
- Espurr
Field Research Tasks
The following Event exclusive Field Research Tasks will be available and reward new Kalos Pokémon:
- Catch three Normal type Pokémon for a Bunnelby encounter.
- Catch five Flying type Pokémon for a Fletchling encounter.
- Catch seven Fire type Pokémon for a Litleo encounter.
Timed Research
In addition to new Field Research Tasks, there is also a Timed Research line available only during the event. Completing this Timed Research will earn you lots of Rewards, including Mega Energy for the Kanto Starters.
Step One
- Transfer five Pokémon for ten PokéBalls.
- Catch a Fletchling for 600 XP.
- Give your Buddy Pokémon for 600 Stardust.
Completion Rewards: 15 Mega Charizard Energy, 500 Stardust, 800 XP
Step Two
- Power up Pokémon five times for ten PokéBalls.
- Catch a Litleo for five Hyper Potions.
- Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon for five Revives.
Completion Rewards: 15 Mega Charizard Energy, 500 Stardust, 800 XP
Step Three
- Catch ten Pokémon for ten PokéBalls.
- Catch a Chespin for 30 Mega Venusaur Energy.
- Make five Nice Throws for ten Nanab Berries.
Completion Rewards: 15 Mega Charizard Energy, 750 Stardust, 1,000 XP
Step Four
- Catch 15 Pokémon for ten PokéBalls.
- Catch a Fennekin for 30 Mega Charizard Energy.
- Make seven Nice Throws for ten Razz Berries.
Completion Rewards: 15 Mega Charizard Energy, 750 stardust, 1,000 XP
Step Five
- Catch 20 Pokémon for 15 PokéBalls.
- Catch a Froakie for 30 Mega Blastoise Energy.
- Make seven Great Throws for ten Pinap Berries.
Completion Rewards: 15 Mega Charizard Energy, 750 Stardust, 1,000 XP
Step Six
- Autocompleted for 1,000 XP.
- Autocompleted for 1,000 XP.
- Autocompleted for 1,000 XP.
Completion Rewards: Lucky Egg, 1,000 Stardust, 2,000 XP
Questions about the Kalos Celebration event in Pokémon Go?
Do you have any questions about the Kalos Celebration event in Pokémon Go? Which Kalos Pokémon have you caught so far? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go Accessories, so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey!
Cast your vote for the best products of the year for the Future Tech Awards
We’re asking iMore readers, to vote on the best products and professionals in multiple categories to help us honor the ground-breaking innovations at the Future Tech Awards.
Review — Does Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise provide a good workout?
Exercise games are all the rage this year as we're stuck inside. If you're looking for something that will make you work up a sweat, you should check out Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise.
Benchmarks show M1 runs Windows 10 faster than Surface Pro X
An AWS engineer has run Windows 10 on the new M1 Apple silicon chip, and performance benchmarks reveal that it blows the Surface Pro X out of the water.
Revisit some great games from last generation
The Nintendo Switch has amassed a great collection of games, partly due to some very excellent ports of older WiiU games. Here are the best Wii U ports