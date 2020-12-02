Pokémon Go has introduced another region: the Kalos region! The Kalos region of Gen VI brings plenty of new Pokémon to catch, hatch, and battle. To commemorate the debut of Gen VI, the Kalos Celebration event will run for the first week of December 2020 and we here at iMore have everything you need to know to get the most out of this event.

The Kalos Celebration event is a week long event during which Pokémon from the Kalos region of Gen VI will see increased spawns, hatches, and Raids. The first batch of new Pokémon will be making their Pokémon Go debut and, until December 8, 2020, they will be more prevalent. There will be event exclusive Field Research tasks, as well as an event exclusive Timed Research line.

The following Pokémon will be featured in Raids during the event:

The following Event exclusive Field Research Tasks will be available and reward new Kalos Pokémon:

Catch three Normal type Pokémon for a Bunnelby encounter.

Catch five Flying type Pokémon for a Fletchling encounter.

Catch seven Fire type Pokémon for a Litleo encounter.

Timed Research

In addition to new Field Research Tasks, there is also a Timed Research line available only during the event. Completing this Timed Research will earn you lots of Rewards, including Mega Energy for the Kanto Starters.

Step One

Transfer five Pokémon for ten PokéBalls. Catch a Fletchling for 600 XP. Give your Buddy Pokémon for 600 Stardust.

Completion Rewards: 15 Mega Charizard Energy, 500 Stardust, 800 XP

Step Two

Power up Pokémon five times for ten PokéBalls. Catch a Litleo for five Hyper Potions. Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon for five Revives.

Completion Rewards: 15 Mega Charizard Energy, 500 Stardust, 800 XP

Step Three

Catch ten Pokémon for ten PokéBalls. Catch a Chespin for 30 Mega Venusaur Energy. Make five Nice Throws for ten Nanab Berries.

Completion Rewards: 15 Mega Charizard Energy, 750 Stardust, 1,000 XP

Step Four

Catch 15 Pokémon for ten PokéBalls. Catch a Fennekin for 30 Mega Charizard Energy. Make seven Nice Throws for ten Razz Berries.

Completion Rewards: 15 Mega Charizard Energy, 750 stardust, 1,000 XP

Step Five

Catch 20 Pokémon for 15 PokéBalls. Catch a Froakie for 30 Mega Blastoise Energy. Make seven Great Throws for ten Pinap Berries.

Completion Rewards: 15 Mega Charizard Energy, 750 Stardust, 1,000 XP

Step Six

Autocompleted for 1,000 XP. Autocompleted for 1,000 XP. Autocompleted for 1,000 XP.

Completion Rewards: Lucky Egg, 1,000 Stardust, 2,000 XP

Questions about the Kalos Celebration event in Pokémon Go?

Do you have any questions about the Kalos Celebration event in Pokémon Go? Which Kalos Pokémon have you caught so far?