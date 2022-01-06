As the Season of Heritage continues in Pokémon Go, the Mountains of Power event is almost here! Rock and Steel Pokémon will be in the spotlight as this season's story continues, and we here at iMore have all the details. Also, be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey! What is the Mountains of Power event in Pokémon Go?

Mountains of Power is a storyline event in Pokémon Go that will see Spark leading players to unlock the second mechanism of the Mysterious Door Professor Willow found in the ancient caves. Traversing through mountains similar to those of Sinnoh and Johto, players will be be able to catch and battle lots of Rock and Steel type Pokémon, complete Field and Timed Research, and more! The event will introduce Mega Aerodactyl and Shiny Slugma. When is the Mountains of Power event in Pokémon Go? The Mountains of Power event runs from Friday, January 7 through Thursday, January 13, 2022. Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are indicated with an asterisk Wild Pokémon

During Mountains of Power, players will be able to catch the following Pokémon: Zubat*

Machop*

Geodude*

Onix*

Slugma*

Nosepass*

Barboach*

Ferroseed* Raids

During Mountains of Power, players will be able to challenge the following raids at Gyms: Geodude* (one star)

Onix* (one star)

Beldum* (one star)

Bronzor* (one star)

Ursaring (three star)

Donphan (three star)

Medicham (three star)

Absol* (three star)

Heatran* (five star)

Mega Aerodactyl* (Mega) Field Research

During Mountains of Power, players will be able to spin PokéStops and Gyms for event exclusive Field Research tasks. We don't know yet what the specific tasks will be, but we know they will reward players with encounters with the following Pokémon: Alolan Geodude*

Slugma*

Mawile* Timed Research

During Mountains of Power, players will be able to complete an event exclusive Timed Research line focused on catching Pokémon, hatching Eggs, and earning Candy with your Buddy Pokémon. This line will reward players with encounters with Pokémon like Beldum* and Mawile*. Step One Check back soon! Completion Rewards: Check back soon! Bonuses