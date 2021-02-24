As Niantic prepares for the Season of Legends, the Pokémon Go events for March 2021 have been announced. As previously announced, Team GO Rocket will be back to cause more trouble beginning on February 28, 2021. There will be new Special Research to track down and challenge Giovanni and his Shadow Legendary Pokémon. Beginning in March, Giovanni will be fighting with Shadow Articuno. In April, he'll have Shadow Zapdos, and in May, Shadow Moltres will be back. These are some of the most powerful Pokémon in the game, so whether you missed out on your first chance or just want a second, you won't want to skip them. Additionally, players will have opportunities at the beginning of every month in the Season of Legends to earn a Super Rocket Radar to challenge Giovanni.

In other news, Gible will be featured as the Research Breakthrough Reward encounter for March. There will be several Legendary Pokémon in Raids during the month, with the return of the Forces of Nature trio now with the potential to be Shiny, as well as the Pokémon Go debut of their Therian formes. You'll be able to challenge the following Legendary Raids in March:

Incarnate Forme Landorus* from Monday, March 1 to Saturday, March 6.

Incarnate Forme Tornadus* from Saturday, March 6 to Thursday, March 11.

Incarnate Forme Thundurus* from Thursday, March 11 to Tuesday, March 16.

Therian Forme Thundurus from Tuesday, March 16 to Tuesday, March 30.

Therian Forme Tornadus starting Tuesday, March 30.

From March 1 to March 16, the following Mega Evolved Pokémon will be available:

And then, the following Mega Raids will take over:

Mega Houndoom

Mega Abomasnow

A surprise Mega Pokémon!

The Spotlight hours for March will feature:

March 2: Krabby and double Transfer Candy

March 9: Drowzee and double Evolution XP

March 16: Voltorb and double Catch Stardust

March 23: Surskit and double Catch XP

March 30: Slugma and double Catch Candy

Niantic will also be testing out bonus hours on the following days:

March 4: GO Rocket Hour, Team GO Rocket Balloons will be appearing more frequently.

March 11: Mega Bonus Hour: Candy, earn more Candy when you catch Pokémon that share a type with your active Mega Evolved Pokémon.

March 18: Mega Raid Hour, Mega Raids will be happening more frequently.

The following events were also announced:

Searching for Legends: From Tuesday, March 9 to Sunday, March 14, search for Legendary Pokémon and Shiny Nosepass

Incense Day: Psychic and Steel type: Sunday, March 14, more Psychic and Steel type Pokémon will be attracted to Incense, including Beldum

Charge Up!: From Tuesday, March 16 to Monday, March 22, Electric type Pokémon will make their Pokémon GO debut

Weather Week: From Wednesday, March 24 to Monday, March 29, weather themed Pokémon will appear more often to celebrate the Therian Formes of Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus coming to Pokémon GO.

A Special Raid Weekend event featuring Legendary Pokémon: from Saturday, March 27 through Sunday, March 28.

As if that wasn't enough, every Monday in March will feature a free bundle in the PokéShop, including a Remote Raid Pass, and the following quality of life improvements will be implemented.

Trading Pokémon will have a chance of rewarding a Candy XL for the Pokémon you've traded. The chance of receiving a Candy XL will increase the greater the distance between Pokémon catch locations is.

Walking with your Buddy Pokémon will now have a chance of earning you a Candy XL.

Catching Legendary, Mythical, or evolved Pokémon is now guaranteed to reward you with Candy XL.

The Season of Legends is certainly getting off to a big start. Which event or bonus are you most excited for? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!