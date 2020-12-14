Pokémon Go is hosting a new event to celebrate the new Pokémon movie: Secrets of the Jungle. During this event, Team GO Rocket's Jesse and James will guide you through the jungle in search of a Shiny Celebi. From December 14 through December 17, 2020, Trainers can access event Pokémon and Special Research. Additionally, on December 25 from 8AM through 10PM local time, there will be increased sightings of Jesse and James in their Meowth hot air balloon. What is the Secrets of the Jungle event in Pokémon Go? The latest in a long line of Pokémon movies, Secrets of the Jungle was supposed to hit theaters in the summer of 2020. The movie was delayed because of the pandemic and will now be launching on December 25, 2020 in Japan and sometime during 2021 in the US. Secrets of the Jungle tells the story of Koko, a boy raised by Pokémon much like Tarzan. The Pokémon in particular who raised Koko is a new Mythical Pokémon called Zarude. Although we still don't know much about the plot of this movie, we do know that a Shiny Celebi is also important to the story. While Zarude was brought to Pokémon Sword and Shield, Shiny Celebi is coming to Pokémon Go. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more Event Pokémon As with any Pokémon Go event, Secrets of the Jungle will bring lots of Pokémon in the wild, Raids, and Eggs. Event Pokémon will show up in 5KM Eggs and Raids will include both One Star and Three Star Raids. Two new Shiny Pokémon, Durrant and Rufflet will make their Pokémon Go debuts alongside Celebi.

The following Pokémon will be spawning more frequently in the wild: Explorer Pikachu*

Caterpie*

Diglett*

Hoothoot

Nuzleaf

Roggenrola*

Woobat*

Drilbur

Cottonee

Dwebble*

Durant*

The following Pokémon will be appearing more in Raids: Explorer Pikachu*

Exeggcute*

Lickitung*

Chansey*

Pinsir*

Mawile*

Flygon

Roggenrola*

Rufflet*

The following Pokémon will be hatching from 5KM Eggs: Igglybuff*

Smoochum*

Elekid*

Magby*

Bonsly*

Rufflet* The following Pokémon will be appearing as Snapshot Surprises: Meowth*

Wobbuffet* Special Research: Distracted by Something Shiny Source: Niantic The Secrets of the Jungle event introduces a new Special Research line: Distracted by Something Shiny. Unlike previous Special Research where Professor Willow guides Trainers through their tasks, Team GO Rocket's Jesse and James take up the task in Distracted by Something Shiny. This is a four part line which culminates with a Shiny Celebi encounter. Step One Transfer ten Pokémon for 20 Ultra Balls. Catch ten Grass type Pokémon for a Nuzleaf encounter. Evolve three Grass type Pokémon for a Cottonee encounter. Completion Rewards: Diglett encounter, 500 Stardust, 1,000 XP Step Two Play with your Buddy Pokémon ten times for a Poffin. Take a Snapshot of a Grass type Pokémon for a Combee encounter. Give your Buddy Pokémon ten treats for a Cherubi encounter. Completion Rewards: Pinsir* encounter, 500 Stardust, 1,000 XP Step Three Defeat Jesse and James four times for five Max Revives. Make five Great Curveball Throws for a Hoothoot encounter. Hatch three Eggs for a Whimsicott encounter. Completion Rewards: Vibrava encounter, 500 Stardust, 1,000 XP Step Four Autocompleted for 500 XP. Autocompleted for an Oddish enounter. Autocompleted for a Foongus encounter. Completion Rewards: Shiny Celebi encounter, 500 Stardust, 1,000 XP Jesse and James