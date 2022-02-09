As the Season of Heritage presses on in Pokémon Go, the Valentine's Day2022 event is here! Flabébé, the Single Bloom Pokémon has made its debut along with a new Furfrou trim. We here at iMore have all the details for this exciting new event, and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!
What is the Valentine's Day 2022 event in Pokémon Go?
A recurring annual event, Valentine's Day is celebrated in Pokémon Go with pink Pokémon, as well as Pokémon related to love and friendship. This year, Valentine's Day 2022 will introduce Flabébé, the Single Bloom Pokémon, along with its evolutions, Floette and Florges. The Flabébé line will be available in all five original colors. Additionally, players will be able to change Furfrou to the Heart Trim for the duration of the event.
When is the Valentine's Day 2022 event in Pokémon Go?
The Valentine's Day 2022 event runs from Thursday, February 10 through Monday, February 14, 2022.
Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are indicated with an asterisk.
Wild Pokémon
During the Valentine's Day 2022 event, the following Pokémon have increased spawns:
- Chansey*
- Miltank*
- Plusle*
- Minun*
- Volbeat*
- Illumise*
- Luvdisc*
- Woobat*
- Audino*
- Alomomola*
- Flabébé (Red)
- Flabébé (Orange)
- Flabébé (Yellow)
- Flabébé (Blue)
- Flabébé (White)
- Furfrou
Raids
Players can challenge the following Pokémon in raids during the Valentine's Day 2022 event:
- Miltank* (one star)
- Roselia* (one star)
- Audino* (one star)
- Furfrou (one star)
- Nidoqueen (three star)
- Nidoking (three star)
- Lickitung* (three star)
- Gardevoir (three star)
- Gallade (three star)
- Registeel* (five star)
- Mega Houndoom* (Mega)
Field Research
During the Valentine's Day 2022 event, players can spin PokéStops and Gyms for the following event exclusive Field Research tasks:
- Catch five Pokémon for a Luvdisc* encounter
- Catch 20 Luvdisc for an Alomomola* encounter
- Earn three hearts with your Buddy Pokémon for an Eevee* encounter
- Earn three hearts with your Buddy Pokémon for a Pikachu* encounter
- Make five Great Curveball Throws in a row for a Spinda* (pattern 9) encounter
- Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon for a Ralts* encounter
- Win a raid for a Frillish (male) encounter
- Win a raid for a Frillish (female) encounter
Collection Challenge
There are two Collection Challenges during the Valentine's Day 2022 event:
Valentine's Day Challenge One
- Luvdisc*
- Woobat*
- Plusle*
- Volbeat*
Completion Rewards: Frillish (male), 2,000 Stardust, 2,000 XP
Valentine's Day Collection Challenge Two
- Luvdisc*
- Furfrou
- Minun*
- Illumise*
Completion Rewards: Frillish (female), 2,000 Stardust, 2,000 XP
Additional bonuses
The Valentine's Day 2022 event features the following additional bonuses:
- Global Challenge: Triple Transfer Candy if players are collectively able to send 70,000,000 Gifts
- Gardevoir and Gallade with Synchronoise
- Flabébé Avatar Style items in the PokéShop
- Valentine's Stickers in Gifts and PokéStops
Questions about the Valentine's Day 2022 event in Pokémon Go?
Do you have any questions about the Pokémon Go Valentine's Day 2022 event? Will you be trying to catch every color of Flabébé? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out the rest of our Pokémon Go guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!
How to download macOS Monterey 12.3 public beta 2 to your Mac
Are you ready to take the next version of macOS out for a spin? Here's how to install the public beta of macOS Monterey on your computer.
Review: The Origami iPad case supports every viewing angle
No matter how you use your iPad, the Origami Case will find a way to adapt to it. The front cover doubles as an innovative stand that can be folded into four different viewing angles.
Review: OtterBox Core Series MagSafe cases are the funfetti of iPhone cases
The OtterBox Core Series for MagSafe iPhone Case is made with 50% recycled material, so this is a purchase you can feel good about. Plus, the confetti aesthetic is just plain fun.
Haven't played all Nintendo Switch Pokémon games? What are you waiting for?
Looking for some awesome games to complete your Nintendo Switch collection? You can't go wrong with Pokémon RPGs and DLC!