As the Season of Heritage presses on in Pokémon Go, the Valentine's Day2022 event is here! Flabébé, the Single Bloom Pokémon has made its debut along with a new Furfrou trim. We here at iMore have all the details for this exciting new event, and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!

What is the Valentine's Day 2022 event in Pokémon Go?

Pokemon 670 FloettePokemon 669 FlabébéPokemon 671 FlorgesSource: The Pokémon Company

A recurring annual event, Valentine's Day is celebrated in Pokémon Go with pink Pokémon, as well as Pokémon related to love and friendship. This year, Valentine's Day 2022 will introduce Flabébé, the Single Bloom Pokémon, along with its evolutions, Floette and Florges. The Flabébé line will be available in all five original colors. Additionally, players will be able to change Furfrou to the Heart Trim for the duration of the event.

When is the Valentine's Day 2022 event in Pokémon Go?

The Valentine's Day 2022 event runs from Thursday, February 10 through Monday, February 14, 2022.

Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are indicated with an asterisk.

Wild Pokémon

Pokemon 370 LuvdiscPokemon 594 AlomomolaPokemon 676 Furfrou Heart TrimSource: The Pokémon Company

During the Valentine's Day 2022 event, the following Pokémon have increased spawns:

  • Chansey*
  • Miltank*
  • Plusle*
  • Minun*
  • Volbeat*
  • Illumise*
  • Luvdisc*
  • Woobat*
  • Audino*
  • Alomomola*
  • Flabébé (Red)
  • Flabébé (Orange)
  • Flabébé (Yellow)
  • Flabébé (Blue)
  • Flabébé (White)
  • Furfrou

Raids

Pokemon Go Gyms RaidsSource: Niantic

Players can challenge the following Pokémon in raids during the Valentine's Day 2022 event:

  • Miltank* (one star)
  • Roselia* (one star)
  • Audino* (one star)
  • Furfrou (one star)
  • Nidoqueen (three star)
  • Nidoking (three star)
  • Lickitung* (three star)
  • Gardevoir (three star)
  • Gallade (three star)
  • Registeel* (five star)
  • Mega Houndoom* (Mega)

Field Research

Pokemon Go WayfarerSource: Niantic

During the Valentine's Day 2022 event, players can spin PokéStops and Gyms for the following event exclusive Field Research tasks:

  • Catch five Pokémon for a Luvdisc* encounter
  • Catch 20 Luvdisc for an Alomomola* encounter
  • Earn three hearts with your Buddy Pokémon for an Eevee* encounter
  • Earn three hearts with your Buddy Pokémon for a Pikachu* encounter
  • Make five Great Curveball Throws in a row for a Spinda* (pattern 9) encounter
  • Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon for a Ralts* encounter
  • Win a raid for a Frillish (male) encounter
  • Win a raid for a Frillish (female) encounter

Collection Challenge

Pokemon Go Collection ChallengesSource: Niantic

There are two Collection Challenges during the Valentine's Day 2022 event:

Valentine's Day Challenge One

  • Luvdisc*
  • Woobat*
  • Plusle*
  • Volbeat*

Completion Rewards: Frillish (male), 2,000 Stardust, 2,000 XP

Valentine's Day Collection Challenge Two

  • Luvdisc*
  • Furfrou
  • Minun*
  • Illumise*

Completion Rewards: Frillish (female), 2,000 Stardust, 2,000 XP

Additional bonuses

Pokemon Go Pokecoin UpdateSource: Niantic

The Valentine's Day 2022 event features the following additional bonuses:

  • Global Challenge: Triple Transfer Candy if players are collectively able to send 70,000,000 Gifts
  • Gardevoir and Gallade with Synchronoise
  • Flabébé Avatar Style items in the PokéShop
  • Valentine's Stickers in Gifts and PokéStops

Questions about the Valentine's Day 2022 event in Pokémon Go?

Do you have any questions about the Pokémon Go Valentine's Day 2022 event? Will you be trying to catch every color of Flabébé? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out the rest of our Pokémon Go guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!

