As the Season of Heritage presses on in Pokémon Go, the Valentine's Day2022 event is here! Flabébé, the Single Bloom Pokémon has made its debut along with a new Furfrou trim. We here at iMore have all the details for this exciting new event, and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!

A recurring annual event, Valentine's Day is celebrated in Pokémon Go with pink Pokémon, as well as Pokémon related to love and friendship. This year, Valentine's Day 2022 will introduce Flabébé, the Single Bloom Pokémon, along with its evolutions, Floette and Florges. The Flabébé line will be available in all five original colors. Additionally, players will be able to change Furfrou to the Heart Trim for the duration of the event.

When is the Valentine's Day 2022 event in Pokémon Go?

The Valentine's Day 2022 event runs from Thursday, February 10 through Monday, February 14, 2022.

Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are indicated with an asterisk.

Wild Pokémon