Registeel is coming back to Legendary Raids in Pokémon Go. Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know to win this fight and add Registeel to your roster. And be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go accessories, so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey!

Who are Legendary Titans and Registeel in Pokémon Go?

The Legendary Titans are six golem-like Pokémon with a single type each. The first three, Regirock, Regice, and Registeel were originally encountered in the Hoenn region of Gen III. The fourth, Regigigas, didn't show up until the Sinnoh region of Gen IV, and two more, Regielecki and Regidrago were introduced in the Crown Tundra DLC for Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield.

Only the original three will be coming back to Pokémon Go this time, but with the introduction of Mega Pokémon and lots of new Shadow Pokémon, there are a number of winning strategies for Trainers who can coordinate these Raids.

What are the best counters for Registeel in Pokémon Go?

As a pure Steel type, Registeel is weak to Fighting, Fire, and Ground type attacks. It can deal Steel, Fighting, and Normal type damage. If it is possible to do so safely, coordinate with your fellow Raiders to focus on Fire types with Mega Charizard or Mega Houndoom and you'll be golden. If you cannot coordinate safely or don't have the Mega Energy to spare, there are still plenty of winning teams.

Mega Charizard Y

One of Charizard's two Mega Evolved formes, Mega Charizard Y is the top counter for Registeel. As a Fire and Flying type, if has no weaknesses that Registeel can exploit and takes half damage from Registeel's Steel and Fighting type attacks. Plus, it will boost all the other Fire type Pokémon on the field. Whether Mega Evolved, Shadow, or just a standard Charizard, you'll want it to know Fire Spin and Blast Burn for this Raid.

Mega Charizard X

Although Mega Charizard Y performs better, if you already have Mega Charizard X evolved, it will serve you very well against Registeel. As a Fire and Dragon type, it takes half damage from Registeel's Steel type attacks and has no weaknesses it can exploit. You'll still want your Mega Charizard X to know Fire Spin and Blast Burn.

Reshiram

The Legendary mascot of Pokémon Black, Reshiram is an excellent counter for Registeel - assuming you were lucky enough to get one during its time in Raids. Unfortunately, Reshiram made its Pokémon Go debut during a global pandemic so lots of players still don't have one. However, if you do have Reshiram, the Fire and Dragon type takes reduced damage from Steel type moves and has no weaknesses Registeel can exploit. Fire Fang and Overheat are the moves you'll want your Reshiram to know for this Raid.

Chandelure

Originally encountered in the Unova region of Gen V, Chandelure is one of the best Ghost and Fire types in Pokémon Go. Plus, having been featured in multiple events, including both 2020 and 2019's Halloween events, most players have at least one or two already powered up. It resists all of Registeel's attacks too, so it will last a long while in this fight. Fire Spin and Overheat is the moveset you'll want your Chandelure to know.

Mega Houndoom

While both versions of Mega Charizard perform better, if you already have Mega Houndoom ready or are lacking in Mega Charizard Energy, it will perform very well and boost other Fire type Pokémon on the field. A Dark and Fire type originally discovered in the Johto region of Gen II, Mega Houndoom will resist Registeel's Steel type attacks, but it takes double damage from Fighting. If you are bringing Mega Houndoom to this Raid, you'll want Fire Fang for the fast attack and Flamethrower for the charged attack.

Lucario

Originally discovered in the Sinnoh region of Gen IV, Lucario is a great counter for Registeel. Its Fighting and Steel typing mean its vulnerable to Fighting type attacks, but resists Steel and Normal. Unfortunately, the only way to get Lucario in Pokémon Go is evolving its baby stage, Riolu which is one of the rarest egg hatches in the game. It also hasn't had its Mega Evolution unlocked yet, not have any other Fighting types, so it's better to reserve your Lucario for Raids that you cannot coordinate with other Trainers on. Counter and Aura Sphere are the moves you'll want your Lucario to know.

Darmanitan

An unsual Pokémon from the Unova region of Gen V with a regional variant and multiple formes, Darmanitan's standard forme is the one you'll want for this Raid. Darmanitan's first stage, Darumaka is fairly common in Pokémon Go and it only requires 50 Candies to evolve, leaving plenty left over for powering up. As a pure Fire type, Darmanitan resists Registeel's Steel type attacks and has no weaknesses the Steel Titan can exploint. Fire Fang and Overheat is the moveset you'll want for this Raid.

Moltres

Gen I's Moltres is another excellent choice for this Raid. As a Fire and Flying type, it has no weaknesses Registeel can take advantage of and it resists Steel and Fighting type damage. Moltres has been available many times over and in many different ways, so most active players have had plenty of chances to add it to their roster. If you are bringing Moltres to this fight, Fire Spin and Overheat are the moves you'll want it to know.

Conkeldurr

Originally discovered in the Unova region of Gen V, Conkeldurr performs well against Registeel in a vacuum. As a pure Fighting type, it brings no notable weaknesses or resistances to this fight and cannot be boosted by the Mega Evolved Pokémon currently available, but if you cannot coordinate with other players, it will serve you well. Its first stage, Timburr is pretty easy to come by in Raids and Wild Spawns, and it benefits from Trade Evolution, leaving plenty of Candies left over for powering up. If you're bringing Conkeldurr to this Raid, you'll want it to know Counter and Dynamic Punch.

Landorus (Therian forme)

One of the Legendary Forces of Nature, Landorus is a great counter for Registeel, but specifically Therian forme Landorus. Although the Therian forme hasn't been available as often as the Incarnate forme, both use the same Candy. This Ground and Flying type resists Fighting type damage and has no weaknesses Registeel can exploit. Mud Shot and Earthquake is the ideal moveset for Landorus in this fight.

Blaziken

The final evolution of Gen III's Fire starter, Blaziekn is an excellent counter for the Steel titan. This Fire and Fighting type resists Registeel's Steel type attacks, while having no relevant weaknesses. As a starter, it's also super obtainable, having been featured in many events, including Community Day. If you are bringing Blaziken to this fight, you'll want Counter and Blast Burn for its moveset. Blast Burn is a Legacy move, so you may have to settle for Blaze Kick if you don't have an Elite TM.

Heatran

Sinnoh Legendary Heatran is another great choice for this raid. As a Steel and Fire type, it will take increased damage from Fighting type moves, but it resists Steel and Normal type damage. Heatran's had several runs in raids too, so most players have had the chance to add this Legendary Pokémon to their roster. If you're bringing Heatran to this fight, you'll want it to know Fire Spin and Flamethrower.

Breloom

Originally discovered in the Hoenn region of Gen III, Breloom performs well against Registeel. This Grass and Fighting type has no relevant resistances or weaknesses. It's also incredibly common and only has one other stage, leaving lots of Candy for powering it up. You'll want your Breloom to know the fact move Counter and the charged move Dynamic Punch for this raid.

Entei

One of the Legendary Beasts of Johto, Entei performs great against Registeel. A pure Fire type, it resists Steel type attacks and has no weaknesses relevant to this Raid. Entei has also been featured several times over in a number of different ways, so most active players have at least one already powered up. If you're bringing Entei to this Raid, Fire Fang and Overheat are the moves you're looking for.

Back ups?

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Mega Gengar with Lick and Focus Blast

Excadrill with Mud-Slap and Drill Run

Emboar with Ember and Blast Burn

Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Flareon with Fire Spin and Overheat

Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Landorus (Incarnate forme) with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Rhyperior with Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Charizard with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Groudon with Mud Shot and Earthquake

Mega Lopunny with Low Kick and Focus Blast

Typhlosion with Incinerate and Blast Burn

Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Fire Blast

Infernape with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Magmortar with Fire Spin and Fire Blast

Hariyama with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Victini with Quick Attack and V-Create

Sirfetch'd with Counter and Close Combat

Golurk with Mud-Slap and Earth Power

Delphox with Fire Spin and Flamethrower

Arcanine with Fire Fang and Flamethrower

Shadow Pokémon

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Moltres with Fire Spin and Overheat

Shadow Entei with Fire Fang and Overheat

Shadow Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Shadow Charizard with Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Shadow Hariyama with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Shadow Typhlosion with Incinerate and Blast Burn

Shadow Ho-Oh with Incinerate and Fire Blast

Shadow Arcanine with Fire Fang and Flamethrower

Shadow Magmortar with Fire Spin and Fire Punch

Shadow Salamence with Fire Fang and Fire Blast

Shadow Houndoom with Fire Fang and Flamethrower

Shadow Alakazam with Counter and Focus Blast

Shadow Mamoswine with Mud-Slap and Bulldoze

Note: Shadow Moltres and Shadow Entei outperform every non-Mega Pokémon. If you are able to coordinate the use of either Mega Charizard or Mega Houndoom, they will boost other Fire types making them perform even better. Likewise, if you happen to have a Mega Lopunny on the field, it will boost Fighting types.

How many players does it take to beat Registeel in Pokémon Go?

With the best possible counters, three high level players can take out Registeel alone; however, if you're lacking the best counters or are a lower level, you may want to aim for four or five Trainers.

Weather conditions that can impact this Raid include:

Snow will boost Registeel's Steel type attacks.

Partly Cloudy weather will boost its Normal type attacks.

Cloudy weather will boost Registeel's Fighting type attacks, as well as your Fighting type counters.

Sunny/Clear weather will boost both your Fire and Ground type counters.

Questions about taking on Registeel in Pokémon Go?

Do you have any questions about taking on the Legendary Pokémon ? Got any tips for your fellow Trainers? Drop them in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex so you too can become a Pokémon Master!