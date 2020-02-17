Amazing Stories HeroSource: Apple TV+

The first trailer for Apple TV+ show "Amazing Stories" is now available to watch on the streaming service's YouTube channel. And it's looking pretty great.

The 82-second trailer shows us clips from the multiple stories that the show will follow and there's just enough there to get me pumped for what's in store.

Check it out, it's a great watch.

From visionary executive producers Steven Spielberg and Edward Kitsis & Adam Horowitz, this reimagining of the classic anthology series transports everyday characters into worlds of wonder, possibility, and imagination.

You can't deny that looks and sounds pretty stellar. If Apple TV+ launched with some underwhelming titles, it's surely making up for it now.

"Amazing Stories" will be streamable on the Apple TV+ service from March 6th. You'll need a $4.99 per month subscription to enjoy it, but that's starting to be the bargain it sounded like before launch. With more and great shows appearing, this is the time to sign up.

