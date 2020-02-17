What you need to know
- The first trailer for "Amazing Stories" is here!
- The first trailer for "Amazing Stories" is here!!
- The first trailer for "Amazing Stories" is here!!!
The first trailer for Apple TV+ show "Amazing Stories" is now available to watch on the streaming service's YouTube channel. And it's looking pretty great.
The 82-second trailer shows us clips from the multiple stories that the show will follow and there's just enough there to get me pumped for what's in store.
Check it out, it's a great watch.
From visionary executive producers Steven Spielberg and Edward Kitsis & Adam Horowitz, this reimagining of the classic anthology series transports everyday characters into worlds of wonder, possibility, and imagination.
You can't deny that looks and sounds pretty stellar. If Apple TV+ launched with some underwhelming titles, it's surely making up for it now.
"Amazing Stories" will be streamable on the Apple TV+ service from March 6th. You'll need a $4.99 per month subscription to enjoy it, but that's starting to be the bargain it sounded like before launch. With more and great shows appearing, this is the time to sign up.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Watch this iPhone be recovered from a cold, dark river
If you're iPhone is full of irreplaceable data, make sure to back it up. You might not be as lucky as this guy.
Do you really know what the difference is between the W1 and H1 chip?
The hottest thing going in Apple audio products right now is the H1 processor.
Apple Watch may have saved another life
Apple Watch has helped to save many lives already and it may have saved a 13-year-old with SVT.
Added security for your iPhone XR screen with these great screen protectors
Looking for some screen protection for your new iPhone XR? We've rounded up some of the best you can buy right now!