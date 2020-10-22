What you need to know
- Sony released a list of the streaming services that will be supported on PS5 at launch.
- The list includes apps like Spotify, Disney+, Apple TV, Netflix, Twitch, and YouTube.
- The PS5 media remote has dedicated buttons for YouTube, Netflix, Disney+, and Spotify.
- Apps like Amazon Prime Video, MyCanal, Hulu, Peacock will come to PS5 at a later date.
It's sacrilege to say, but consoles are good for more than just gaming. Sony has revealed a handful of the most popular streaming apps will be available on the PS5 at launch including Apple TV, Disney+, Netflix, Spotify, YouTube, and Twitch. The new media remote releasing alongside the console will have dedicated buttons for Netflix, YouTube, Spotify, and Disney+ for quick and easy access.
As shown in the new PS5 user experience video, there will be a dedicated space for Media content so you can keep it separate from your gaming content. This also means that entertainment apps will no longer need to be downloaded through the PlayStation Store.
Sony noted that Amazon Prime Video, MyCanal, Hulu, Peacock, and more would also be coming to PS5, but the company did not reveal a date or timeframe as to when this will happen.
The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition release on November 12, 2020 for $499 and $399, respectively. You can buy a PS5 today ahead of its release, provided you can find any in-stock for preorder. Accessories like the media remote, HD camera, DualSense controller, DualSense charging station, and a new 3D Pulse headset will also be launching at this time.
New horizons
PlayStation 5
Next-gen is finally here
You can buy a PS5 right now and it's set to be Sony's most powerful console with a wicked fast SSD, 3.5GHz CPU, and 10.28 TFLOP GPU. This is the place to be for exclusives like Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Horizon Forbidden West, and a whole lot more.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
