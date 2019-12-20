What you need to know
- "The Morning Show" season one comes to a close today.
- "For All Mankind" also airs its final season 1 episode today.
- Both shows have already been renewed for a second season.
Apple TV+ shows "The Morning Show" and "For All Mankind" both come to an end today (via Cult of Mac) with their first season drawing to a close. But fret not, because both shows already have a second season signed up.
Both shows end a 10-episode first season with no information on when we can expect to be able to enjoy season 2 of either show. Fans will no doubt be hoping that the wait won't be a long one.
Apple TV+ arrived on November 1 and has proven popular despite initial reviews of shows like "The Morning Show" and "SEE" suggesting the content would not be up to par. Subscribers can pay $4.99 per month to watch Apple TV+ on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. Some buyers of new Apple hardware can also get a free year of Apple TV+, too.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
