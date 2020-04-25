What you need to know
- There's a new Pearl Jam gig on Apple TV.
- The "Gigaton Visual Experience" is free for a week.
- You'll have to pay after the first week.
Pearl Jam fans have something new to do this weekend after the rock band announced that its "Gigaton Visual Experience" show would be available via Apple TV for free. But only for seven days – you'll need to pay to watch it after that.
As Apple Insider notes, the same show is set to appear at theaters, too. Or at least it was until all this – waves hands at the world – happened. Now it's appearing via the Apple TV and TV apps across all the usual platforms for free.
The music video project will "bring the album alive through immersive audio and ultra-vivid picture quality," the band said. Gigaton's producer, Josh Evans, added that it'll be "a unique way to experience this album."
So yeah, that's a thing that's happening this weekend.
Rockers can enjoy the full 57-minute "experience" in glorious 4K with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision right now. Enjoy!
