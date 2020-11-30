As previously announced, Pokémon Go's first Season: the Season of Celebration begins tomorrow and Niantic has just released more details. There will be events all Season long celebrating each of the regions from the Pokémon world that have been introduced to Pokémon Go, including Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, Sinnoh, Unova, and Kalos. The Pokémon most commonly appearing in the wild will change depending upon your hemisphere.

Pokémon appearing more often in the northern hemisphere will include:

Alolan Sandshrew

Alolan Vulpix

Seel

Lapras

Teddiursa

Winter Forme Deerling

Pokémon appearing more often in the southern hemisphere will include:

Growlithe

Shuckle

Electrike

Burmy

Darumaka

Summer Forme Deerling

The following Pokémon will be hatching from Eggs:

Growlithe (2KM Eggs)

Wingull (2KM Eggs)

Baltoy (5KM Eggs)

Ducklett (5KM Eggs)

Shinx (5KM Adventure Sync Eggs

The following Pokémon will no longer be hatching from Eggs:

Seel

Aron

Elgyem

The Mega Pokémon appearing in Mega Raids will include:

There will also be new Mega Pokémon appearing as the Season progresses and Mega Charizard X will be boosted for the first half of the Season of Celebration.

Additionally, December's Community Day will be a weekend long event on December 12 and 13, featuring Community Day Pokémon from 2019 and 2020. The Kalos Region Celebration will run from December 2 through December 8. The Pokémon Go Battle League's sixth season will kick off with massive changes to the format, ranks, and rewards.

It looks like the Season of Celebration is bringing lots of new and exciting fun to Pokémon Go. Which part are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go Accessories so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey!