What you need to know
- Pokémon Go's first official Season: the Season of Celebration begins tomorrow.
- This Season will bring huge changes to the Pokémon Go Battle League.
- Trainers can look forward to lots of new Pokémon, events, and more.
As previously announced, Pokémon Go's first Season: the Season of Celebration begins tomorrow and Niantic has just released more details. There will be events all Season long celebrating each of the regions from the Pokémon world that have been introduced to Pokémon Go, including Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, Sinnoh, Unova, and Kalos. The Pokémon most commonly appearing in the wild will change depending upon your hemisphere.
Pokémon appearing more often in the northern hemisphere will include:
- Alolan Sandshrew
- Alolan Vulpix
- Seel
- Lapras
- Teddiursa
- Winter Forme Deerling
Pokémon appearing more often in the southern hemisphere will include:
- Growlithe
- Shuckle
- Electrike
- Burmy
- Darumaka
- Summer Forme Deerling
The following Pokémon will be hatching from Eggs:
- Growlithe (2KM Eggs)
- Wingull (2KM Eggs)
- Baltoy (5KM Eggs)
- Ducklett (5KM Eggs)
- Shinx (5KM Adventure Sync Eggs
The following Pokémon will no longer be hatching from Eggs:
- Seel
- Aron
- Elgyem
The Mega Pokémon appearing in Mega Raids will include:
There will also be new Mega Pokémon appearing as the Season progresses and Mega Charizard X will be boosted for the first half of the Season of Celebration.
Additionally, December's Community Day will be a weekend long event on December 12 and 13, featuring Community Day Pokémon from 2019 and 2020. The Kalos Region Celebration will run from December 2 through December 8. The Pokémon Go Battle League's sixth season will kick off with massive changes to the format, ranks, and rewards.
It looks like the Season of Celebration is bringing lots of new and exciting fun to Pokémon Go. Which part are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go Accessories so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey!
