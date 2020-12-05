What you need to know
- It's time for a singalong in the latest Stillwater ad.
The latest YouTube ad for Stillwater is a little different because it involves singing along to Kishi Bashi's "Never Ending Dream." And you will sing, because you won't be able to stop yourself.
Check it out and you'll see what I mean.
Take some time for a moment of mindfulness and music. Sing along with Kishi Bashi's "Never Ending Dream."
Siblings Karl, Addy, and Michael have a very special next-door neighbor: a wise panda named Stillwater. His friendship and stories give them new perspectives on the world, themselves, and each other.
Stillwater is available to stream on Apple TV+ right now, so long as you have the $4.99 per month subscription or are taking advantage of the Apple One service. You're missing out if you haven't taken Apple TV+ for a spin yet – especially with hits like Ted Lasso and For All Mankind just waiting to be enjoyed!
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
