Sling TV today announced a fairly major refresh of its user interface on Roku devices and Apple TV. (It's been rolling out to the Apple TV folks for the past week or so, and it's possible you've already noticed. But if not, consider yourself informed!)

Let's start with the Roku improvements, since they're a bit newer. (And haven't rolled out to as many people yet.)

For me, the bigger improvement comes with the player controls. In addition to looking pretty sweet, they're also functional. Here's what Sling had to say about it: