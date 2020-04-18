Here We Are ScreengrabSource: iMore

Apple has shared a short clip of its animated short film "Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth" to YouTube. It runs for less than a minute, but it should give you enough of a peek at what you should expect from the full thing. And it does look pretty great.

The film is based on a book written by Oliver Jeffers and features plenty of voice talent including Chris O'Dowd, Ruth Negga, Jacob Tremblay, and Meryl Streep. And if that isn't enough to whet your appetite, just watch this clip.

Looks pretty sweet, right? You can watch the full thing on your Mac, iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV right now. You'll need an Apple TV+ subscription but you already have that, right?

