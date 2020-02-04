Little AmericaSource: Apple

  • "Little America" is based on the true stories featured in Epic Magazine.
  • Each episode is half-hour long.
  • "The Manager" is one of those episodes.

Apple TV+ has shared a new video promoting the series "Little America," with the creative team behind the episode "The Manager" speaking about their work.

The video, which is available via the Apple TV YouTube channel, runs for almost two minutes and features executive producer Lee Eisenberg and more as we go "Inside the Episode."

Inspired by the true stories featured in Epic Magazine, "Little America" goes beyond the headlines to bring to life the funny, romantic, heartfelt and surprising stories of immigrants in America. The first season consists of eight half-hour episodes, each with its own unique story from different parts of the world.

"Little America" is just one of the shows available exclusively to Apple TV+ subscribers. You will need a $4.99 per month subscription to watch, although some people may be able to get a year's access for free.

