Ted Lasso Promo photoSource: Apple TV+

What you need to know

  • Apple TV+ show "Ted Lasso" has proven to be quite the hit.
  • Lasso's (real) football team has a Twitter account.
  • It's worth a follow.

It seems that everyone on social media is talking about the Apple TV+ show "Ted Lasso" right now, but did you know that the team from the show – AFC Richmond – actually has its own Twitter account?

Well, now you do.

The AFC Richmond Twitter account is only 41 tweets old at the time of writing, but some of them are already brilliant. Did you know that Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho had mentioned Lasso in a pre-match press meeting? I didn't until I saw this tweet.

Fans of the show should go give the account a follow – it's full of clips from episodes and the odd tweet about (real) football here and there. We could all use something to brighten our days right now – let AFC Richmond handle take care of it.

Exclusive content

Apple TV+

100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.

With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.