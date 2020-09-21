It seems that everyone on social media is talking about the Apple TV+ show "Ted Lasso" right now, but did you know that the team from the show – AFC Richmond – actually has its own Twitter account?

Well, now you do.

The AFC Richmond Twitter account is only 41 tweets old at the time of writing, but some of them are already brilliant. Did you know that Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho had mentioned Lasso in a pre-match press meeting? I didn't until I saw this tweet.

A special moment from the Special One! Thanks for that shout out Jose! And for all the great advice. Did you get the cookie cake I sent you? Was it any good? I used a new place. 🤞🏻👨🏻🤞🏻@SpursOfficial https://t.co/6OOsMq8iQw — Ted Lasso (@TedLasso) September 17, 2020

Fans of the show should go give the account a follow – it's full of clips from episodes and the odd tweet about (real) football here and there. We could all use something to brighten our days right now – let AFC Richmond handle take care of it.