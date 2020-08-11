What you need to know
- Apple has announced "Tehran" will premiere on September 25.
- The series follows a Mossad agent who goes undercover in the city.
- Episodes 1-3 will be available on day one with five more coming week by week.
The latest thriller from Apple TV+ is about to land in living rooms.
In a press release on its Newsroom website, Apple has announced that "Tehran," a new espionage thriller from the writer behind "Fauda," will make its global debut on Apple TV+ on September 25, 2020. Like other shows on the streaming service, the first three episodes will be available immediately, with another five episodes being released weekly.
The series follows the story of a Mossad agent who goes undercover in the capital of Iran on a daring mission that puts her life in immediate danger.
"Tehran" tells the thrilling story of a Mossad agent who goes deep undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran that places her and everyone around her in dire jeopardy. The series stars young Israeli actress Niv Sultan ("Flawless," "She Has It," "Temporarily Dead"), critically acclaimed actor Shaun Toub ("Homeland," "Crash"), international star Navid Negahban ("Homeland," "Legion," "Aladdin"), Shervin Alenabi ("Baghdad in My Shadow"), Liraz Charhi ("A Late Quartet") and Menashe Noy ("Big Bad Wolves," "Gett: The Trial of Viviane Amsalem").
Apple notes that "Tehran" is the latest in a slew of upcoming international projects coming to its streaming service. "Ted Lasso," "Long Way Up," and "Masters of the Air" are also three notable projects with names like Jason Sudeikis, Ewan McGregor, and Steven Spielberg attached to them.
"Tehran" joins a slate of premium international series from award-winning storytellers including the upcoming "Ted Lasso" from Jason Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence; "Long Way Up," starring and executive produced by Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman"; "Masters of the Air," a new limited drama series from Apple Studios and executive produced by Steven Spielberg's Amblin Television, and Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman's Playtone; "Slow Horses," an international espionage thriller starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman; "Shantaram," based on Gregory David Robert's best-selling novel and starring Charlie Hunnam; "Pachinko," a highly anticipated drama series based on The New York Times best-selling acclaimed novel by Min Jin Lee, and written and executive produced by Soo Hugh; and "Suspicion," a high-paced thriller starring Uma Thurman and based on the award-winning Israeli series "False Flag."
"Tehran" will begin streaming on Apple TV+ globally on September 25.
