Amazon has the Logitech K750 Wireless Solar Keyboard for Mac on sale for $37.50 right now, which is over $20 lower than it normally sells for. This keyboard doesn't go on sale often — in fact, this is its best price in over 6 months — so if you're in the market for one, today's the day to buy it! The deal is part of a wider Logitech one-day sale full of PC and gaming accessories.

Never worry about charging or replacing the batteries in this Mac keyboard as it power up with natural or artificial light automatically. It's back down to its best price today only.

The keyboard itself is powered by both natural and artificial light, so you nearly never have to worry about it being out of power. There are no AA batteries inside that you need to change out, just use it in a decently-lit room and you are good to go! This is my absolute favorite keyboard for my Mac, and I've been using one for eight hours a day for two years and never once worried about the batteries or had any issues with it.

