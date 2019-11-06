A new psychological thriller from M. Night Shyamalan that follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.

The show stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Rupert Grint (Harry Potter) and Nell Tiger Free (Game of Thrones).

The trailer is pretty intense, so maybe don't show it to your kids. The couple in the story are mourning the death of their newborn child, who died at just 13 weeks old. The couple replaces the child with an extremely lifelike doll and even hires a nanny to care for it. The nanny is, erm... well just watch the trailer...