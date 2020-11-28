Still using a standard keyboard? Worse yet, using a built-in keyboard? Time to upgrade for real. Black Friday is a great time to do it, too, because there are so many great options. Check out this sale from Das Keyboard featuring some amazing Mac-compatible mechanical keyboards down to super low prices.

You can get the Das Keyboard Model S professional mechanical keyboard for Mac for as low as $95.20 in this sale. That's $25 off its regular price. You could also get the Das Keyboard 4 on sale for $135.20. Not only is that a huge drop from its regular $169 price, it's the lowest price we've seen on Amazon in more than a year.