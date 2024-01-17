Where to preorder Apple Vision Pro — be one of the first to wear Apple's revolutionary headset

It’s been a long time coming after the announcement in mid-2023, but we now have a date for the preorders of Apple Vision Pro. From January 19, we’ll be able to head over to the Apple Store, both online and in person, and preorder one of Apple’s most revolutionary products.

Hopefully you’ve been saving up since last June though — at $3,499, Vision Pro is going to set you back an enormous amount of money. For that price, you’ll get an impressive piece of kit smothered in glass and premium metal, filled with super high-def screens and powerful processors, but it’s still a lot to swallow.

While we know what to expect and when to get that preorder in, we’re still left with some questions. How does the preorder work? Where else can you preorder one from? What do I need to know — and crucially, can I do it all from home? We’ve got the answers to those questions, and we’re going to lay them all out as simply as possible.

Where can I preorder Vision Pro?

You can always trust iMore. Our team of Apple experts have years of experience testing all kinds of tech and gadgets, so you can be sure our recommendations and criticisms are accurate and helpful. Find out more about how we test.

First things first — there is only one place, as far as we can tell, where you can preorder the Vision Pro: The Apple Store, whether brick-and-mortar or online. Until the January 19 comes around there’s no specific preorder page, but there will be by the time preorders go live.

Apple Vision Pro | $3,499 One of the biggest launches in Apple’s history could be yours for $3,499 — if you’ve the cash to hand. Preorders start on 19th January, but there are a few things that you’re going to need to be aware of before you get the preorder all sorted.

Is there anywhere else I can preorder Vision Pro?

For the launch, it looks like the answer to that question is a resounding ‘no’. There are reasons that Apple wants to keep it in-house, however, and it all comes down to making sure that the headset is going to fit your face.

Why only at the Apple store?

(Image credit: Future / Apple)

Apple wants to make sure that those who buy a Vision Pro get one that fits properly. See, there is more to it than just sticking it on your head and adjusting the strap to fit. There are light seals that fit around the side of the headset so that no light can be let into the Vision Pro, ruining the experience. Apple wants to make sure that these are fitted properly, so it’s come up with a solution.

There’s a feature in the Apple Store app the company has developed, and it will use the camera of your iPhone to scan your face and make sure that your Vision Pro fits as well as it possibly can.

It looks like you won’t be able to preorder one without first using the app to see what shape your light seals need to be. Apple doesn’t want customers ordering their headsets willy-nilly, and complaining when light gets in and their Vision Pro doesn’t work as they had hoped. Making sure that customers measure properly is going to ensure this doesn’t happen.

If you’re worried you’ll screw it up, there’s always the option of heading to a physical Apple store and getting it sorted there. An Apple Store employee will run you through the basics there, and make sure your measurement is done properly. If you’re lucky, you might even be able to try out a device — if there is one available. This is more likely to be the case after the Vision Pro has come out, rather than during the preorder process.

Is there anything else I need to remember when preordering Vision Pro?

(Image credit: Apple)

There are a couple of extra things. Do you wear glasses? If you do, then you’ll want to grab your prescription so that you can order the Zeiss lens inserts for your headset. Those will cost you $15, so you’ll need to think about those when you preorder.

There are reading options available as well, and they’re $99 so remember to think about those if you might need or want them.

Ok, so how can I pay for my Apple Vision Pro?

There are going to be all the normal options when you buy something at the Apple Store. There’s the normal, pay all-in-one-go option, which will drain that Vision Pro saving account you’ve made.

There will be Installment options as well, and you can use your Apple Card to buy. That will mean you split that massive price over a longer period — although it will mean a credit check on your record.

Anything else I need to remember?

Apple Care+. If there’s one thing you should be buying with all of your Apple products, it’s Apple Care+. The Vision Pro is not going to be a cheap product to get fixed, and Apple Care+ is going to make it a lot cheaper to sort should the worst happen in the future. Get it bought and paid for when you preorder or when you’re picking it up in the store, and you won’t even have to worry about a monthly payment. Apple Care+ is always worth it, whether you reckon you’ll be fine without it or not.

Q&A

What does the Apple Vision Pro look like? Apple VR looks like a very Apple version of an AR headset. There's that massive glass panel on the front, a wide headband on the rear, and an extra battery box below that houses all the juice to power the headset for two hours. It's a little bulkier than we perhaps thought it might be, but it is still a very svelte-looking device.

Why should I preorder Apple Vision Pro? While we’re not sure how popular the device is going to be on launch, a preorder will make sure that you’re the first one to get your hands on the headset as soon as it releases in February. If nothing else, it gets you more excited about the release proper.