Andy Hertszfeld has shared a demo reel (via Cult of Mac) that was intended to be used to create Mac ads back in 1983. But that never happened, and now we're getting to see the reel for the first time.

Hertzfeld was a member of the original Mac team, and the reel shows his team mates speaking about the fruit of their labor. The interviews include comments from Mike Murray, Burrell Smith, Bill Atkinson, Susan Kare, and George Crow along with Hertzfeld himself.