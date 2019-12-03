What you need to know
- Original Mac team member Andy Hertzfelt has shared a demo reel on YouTube.
- The reel was to be used to advertise the Mac.
- It was never used and now we're seeing it for the first time.
Andy Hertszfeld has shared a demo reel (via Cult of Mac) that was intended to be used to create Mac ads back in 1983. But that never happened, and now we're getting to see the reel for the first time.
Hertzfeld was a member of the original Mac team, and the reel shows his team mates speaking about the fruit of their labor. The interviews include comments from Mike Murray, Burrell Smith, Bill Atkinson, Susan Kare, and George Crow along with Hertzfeld himself.
At the time the Mac wasn't ready for sale, but it's clear how passionate the team was. Apple ultimately decided against using the reel for its ads and instead turned to Ridley Scott. The result was the infamous "1984" commercial that is still so iconic today.
The rest, as they say, is history.
