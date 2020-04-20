What you need to know
- The Pro Display XDR isn't the first multi-thousand-dollar Apple display.
- Apple has been making them for twenty years.
- Watch three of them being hooked up to a Mac Pro.
Apple still cops a lot of flak for the Pro Display XDR's $4,999 asking price. Yes, plus the $999 for the stand. It's hugely costly, but 2019 wasn't the first time Apple charged thousands of dollars for a display. And Stephen Hacket has three of the other displays that paved the way for Pro Display XDR.
Because of course he does.
But that's not the best part. Hacket was recently tasked with trying to connect an old Apple Studio Display to his 2019 Mac Pro. And the rest is very literally, history.
Give the video a watch for one of the craziest things I've seen in a while – a twenty-year-old display connected to a Mac Pro via two different dongles. And it's all magical in the very best way possible.
I wish I had three random Apple displays in storage. My wife probably doesn't.
