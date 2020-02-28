What you need to know
- Apple has been sharing videos promoting "Little America".
- They're being posted to its Apple TV YouTube channel.
- This is the sixth video to be posted.
Apple is promoting "Little America" hard right now, with another episode getting the "Inside the Episode" treatment. This time it's the episode "The Baker" that's featured.
Each "Inside the Episode" video includes clips of the episode itself as well as interviews with the creative team who worked on it. The previous videos have been an interesting watch, especially for those who have already seen the full episode on Apple TV+.
"Little America" season one consists of eight individual stories, all based on those features in Epic Magazine.
Inspired by the true stories featured in Epic Magazine, "Little America" goes beyond the headlines to bring to life the funny, romantic, heartfelt and surprising stories of immigrants in America. The first season consists of eight half-hour episodes, each with its own unique story from different parts of the world.
Apple TV+ subscribers can enjoy all eight episodes of "Little America" right now with subscriptions costing $4.99 per month.
Come watch
Apple TV+
More episodes now available!
"Little America" will be one of Apple TV+'s hottest offerings. Subscribe, or enjoy a year's free viewing if you bought an iPhone, iPod, iPad Mac or Apple TV after September 10, 2019.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Japan gets a new anime Apple ad showing its products in popular shows
Apple often runs regionalized ads and this one is very Japanese.
Apple stock plummets 20% from January high due to coronavirus
Apple's share price has plummeted over 20% from its record high on January 29 in the face of the coronavirus.
Good news! The PS4 controller's Back Button Attachment works on iOS.
Sony recently released the DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment for the PS4. And it works perfectly with iPhones, iPads, and Apple TVs.
Don't let your Apple Watch get damaged; get a case.
You may think you don't need a protective case for your Apple Watch, until that one time you take it to work and it gets all scratched up. Don't make that mistake. Protect your watch from the elements.