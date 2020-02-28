Little AmericaSource: Apple

What you need to know

  • Apple has been sharing videos promoting "Little America".
  • They're being posted to its Apple TV YouTube channel.
  • This is the sixth video to be posted.

Apple is promoting "Little America" hard right now, with another episode getting the "Inside the Episode" treatment. This time it's the episode "The Baker" that's featured.

Each "Inside the Episode" video includes clips of the episode itself as well as interviews with the creative team who worked on it. The previous videos have been an interesting watch, especially for those who have already seen the full episode on Apple TV+.

Save big with VPN deals from ExpressVPN, PureVPN, Surfshark & more

"Little America" season one consists of eight individual stories, all based on those features in Epic Magazine.

Inspired by the true stories featured in Epic Magazine, "Little America" goes beyond the headlines to bring to life the funny, romantic, heartfelt and surprising stories of immigrants in America. The first season consists of eight half-hour episodes, each with its own unique story from different parts of the world.

Apple TV+ subscribers can enjoy all eight episodes of "Little America" right now with subscriptions costing $4.99 per month.

Come watch

Apple TV+

More episodes now available!

"Little America" will be one of Apple TV+'s hottest offerings. Subscribe, or enjoy a year's free viewing if you bought an iPhone, iPod, iPad Mac or Apple TV after September 10, 2019.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.