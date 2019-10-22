Unless you've been living under a soundproof rock for the last few weeks you'll already know that Apple TV+ goes live on Friday, November 1. It's a huge day for Apple and is the culmination of years of work, but I'm not interested in any of that right now. I just want something awesome to watch.
And with Apple TV+, there's no shortage. At least, not if the trailers are anything to go by.
There will be nine shows available to stream when Apple TV+ kicks off. More will arrive in the coming months, but just check out this list of launch shows.
- "See"
- "The Morning Show"
- "Dickinson"
- "For All Mankind"
- "Helpsters"
- "Snoopy in Space"
- "Ghostwriter"
- "The Elephant Queen"
- "Oprah's Book Club"
There's a lot to look forward to there, but I'm already pumped for three shows in particular.
"For All Mankind"
For All Mankind is created by Emmy® Award winner Ronald D. Moore (Outlander, Battlestar Galactica), Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi. Told through the lives of NASA astronauts, engineers and their families, For All Mankind presents an aspirational world where NASA and the space program remained a priority and a focal point of our hopes and dreams.
"Dickinson"
Dickinson is a half-hour comedy series starring Oscar® nominee Hailee Steinfeld. Created by Alena Smith, Dickinson audaciously explores the constraints of society, gender, and family from the perspective of rebellious young poet Emily Dickinson.
Created, written and executive produced by Alena Smith and executive produced by Hailee Steinfeld, "Dickinson" stars Hailee Steinfeld, Jane Krakowski, Toby Huss, Anna Baryshnikov, Ella Hunt, and Adrian Blake Enscoe. Wiz Khalifa guest stars.
"See"
Jason Momoa stars as Baba Voss, the father of twins born centuries later with the mythic ability to see—who must protect his tribe against a powerful yet desperate queen who believes it's witchcraft and wants them destroyed. Alfre Woodard also stars as Paris, Baba Voss' spiritual leader.
But enough about me. I want to know which show you're most excited about. Which show will you start your Apple TV+ viewing with?
Apple TV+ will be available from November 1 and will cost $4.99 per month for the whole family. Buyers of new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, or Apple TV produts will receive a free year of Apple TV+, too.
