Unless you've been living under a soundproof rock for the last few weeks you'll already know that Apple TV+ goes live on Friday, November 1. It's a huge day for Apple and is the culmination of years of work, but I'm not interested in any of that right now. I just want something awesome to watch.

And with Apple TV+, there's no shortage. At least, not if the trailers are anything to go by.

There will be nine shows available to stream when Apple TV+ kicks off. More will arrive in the coming months, but just check out this list of launch shows.

"See"

"The Morning Show"

"Dickinson"

"For All Mankind"

"Helpsters"

"Snoopy in Space"

"Ghostwriter"

"The Elephant Queen"

"Oprah's Book Club"

There's a lot to look forward to there, but I'm already pumped for three shows in particular.

"For All Mankind"