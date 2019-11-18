What you need to know
- President Trump will tour Apple's Texas plant on Wednesday.
- Trump and Apple CEO have a strong relationship.
- The Texas plant is the home of the Mac Pro.
The relationship between Apple CEO and US President Donald Trump is one that is far stronger than many would have predicted. But it's one that has stood Apple and its share price in good stead of late. It recently won tariff exhemptions for the parts that will be used to build the new Mac Pro in Texas and now Trump is coming to town, too.
CNBC reports that the White House has now officially confirmed that a visit to Apple's Texas plant is on the calendar for this coming Wednesday. While he's there he'll likely get to see the new Mac Pro being built. But none of Apple's most popular hardware will be there – it's all put together in China instead.
As CNBC also notes however, the current symbiotic relationship between Cook and Trump is working well for both parties, with the latter able to point to domestic manufacturing jobs as a result of Mac Pro production remaining in Texas.
The Mac Pro is not a major driver of Apple revenue or profit. Apple's most profitable and popular products are made in China. But the tariff exemptions for most of the Mac Pro's parts are seen as a win for both the company and Trump, who can boast about domestic manufacturing jobs.
Apple and Cook have previously said that they would work to invest in local job creation.
Three former Apple chip executives are taking on AMD and Intel
Three former Apple executives who worked in Cupertino's chip department have set up a brand new company to take on Intel and AMD.
Texas Dad reveals how Apple Watch changed his autistic son's life
A Texas Dad has revealed how Apple Watch has changed the life of his son with autism after he discovered the Noise app on the device.
TikTok is testing in-app monetization with 'Link in Bio' and in-video URLs
A report suggests that TikTok is beginning to experiment with ways to monetize its platform, which has over a billion users.
Support your iPad Pro with one of these stands
Drawing or writing with iPad Pro at a desk or table? Check out these stands for a stellar working experience.