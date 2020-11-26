Black Friday is the perfect time of year to pick up an external storage solution or some expansion drives for your Mac. Whether you need a rugged hard drive for outdoor photography, an SSD for speedy music production, or an SD card to give a boost to an aging Mac, here are some of the best external storage deals going this season.
Whilst an SSD will be the fastest solution with the smallest form factor, it won't necessarily be the cheapest option. If it's volume you need, then a standard HDD might be a better bet. An SSD is not only great for use in photography and movie making, it can also serve as a really discrete way to upgrade your MacBook's storage without adding any bulk.
Best Black Friday external SSD deals
- : Samsung T5 1TB External SSD | $10 off
- : Samsung T7 1TB External SSD | $50 off
- : Samsung T7 Touch 1TB External SSD | $70 off
- : WD My Passport Go 1TB SSD | $110 off
- : Seagate One Touch 1TB External SSD | $30 off
- : WD Black 5TB External HDD | $57 off
- : WD My Passport Ultra 5TB External HDD | $55 off
- : LaCie Rugged Mini 4TB External HDD | $40 off
- : G-Technology ArmorATD 5TB External HDD | $50 off
- : Samsung Evo Select 512GB MicroSDXC UHS-I U3 Memory Card | $35 off
- : SanDisk Extreme 512GB MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card | $120 off
- : SanDisk 512GB Nintendo Switch MicroSDXC Memory Card | $50 off
Samsung T5 1TB External SSD | $10 off
Samsung's T5 external SSD is one of the best in its category, offering 540MB/s sequential writes — seven times more than a regular hard drive. The drive has a rugged design, comes with USB-C to USB-C and USB-C to USB-A cables, and is easily portable.
Samsung T7 1TB External SSD | $50 off
The T7 is the latest external SSD from Samsung, and it delivers double the performance, with sequential writes of 1,000MB/s. The 500GB version of the T7 is down to $80, but the 1TB model hits the sweet spot for value, getting a full $50 off its price. Like the T5, you get USB-C to USB-C and USB-C to USB-A cables.
Samsung T7 Touch 1TB External SSD | $70 off
The T7 Touch is identical to the T7, but with one key difference: there's a fingerprint sensor embedded on the outer surface, providing an added layer of security to your data. The rugged design along with the fact that there's just a $10 between the T7 and T7 Touch make the latter the go-to recommendation.
WD My Passport Go 1TB SSD | $110 off
WD's My Passport Go series is a stalwart in this segment, and this particular model has a rugged design that's meant to withstand tumbles of up to two meters. It has 400MB/s sequential writes and a three-year warranty and has a built-in USB-A cable that can be hidden away when the SSD is not in use.
Seagate One Touch 1TB External SSD | $30 off
Seagate's One Touch external SSD is also a great option, and it comes with a unique feature: a two-month subscription to Adobe CC photography plan. You also get a one-year subscription to Mylio Create, so if you're looking to use either utility, Seagate's SSD may just be the ideal product for you.
Best Black Friday external hard drive deals
WD Black 5TB External HDD | $57 off
The WD Black is an external drive that's optimized for gaming. With 5TB of storage, you can easily install over 100 games, and the drive connects over USB 3.0. The rugged design combined with the vast amount of storage makes this a particularly great option if you're looking for an external game drive.
WD My Passport Ultra 5TB External HDD | $55 off
The My Passport Ultra is the best-selling portable drive around, and in this iteration, you get 5TB of storage, USB 3.0 connectivity, and a three-year warranty. The drive connects over USB-C, has a sleek design that makes it easily portable, and it offers proven reliability.
LaCie Rugged Mini 4TB External HDD | $40 off
LaCie made a name for itself for its rugged portable drives, and the 4TB Rugged Mini offers unmatched durability with drop, crush, and water resistance. It works over USB 3.0 and goes up to 130MB/s for file transfers, and even includes a one-month subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud all apps plan.
G-Technology ArmorATD 5TB External HDD | $50 off
Like the LaCie Rugged Mini, G-Technology's external drive is designed for durability. It has an IP54 rating and offers a crush resistance of up to a 1000lb, and you get 5TB of storage along with USB-C connectivity. The sleeker design and additional storage give it an edge over LaCie.
Best Black Friday SD card deals
Samsung Evo Select 512GB MicroSDXC UHS-I U3 Memory Card | $35 off
Samsung's Evo Select is one of the best MicroSD cards in the market today. The UHS-I card offers transfers of up to 100MB/s, making it a great choice for phones or cameras. The MicroSD card is also designed to withstand the elements and has a 10-year warranty.
SanDisk Extreme 512GB MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card | $120 off
The SanDisk Extreme is another MicroSD card that has proven to be reliable over the years. The UHS-I card is available from 32GB to 1TB storage variants, with the 512GB model hitting the sweet spot. With transfers of up to 160MB/s and a lifetime warranty, the SanDisk Extreme is the default choice right now.
SanDisk 512GB Nintendo Switch MicroSDXC Memory Card | $50 off
This particular MicroSD card is officially licensed for the Nintendo Switch, and it offers transfers of up to 100MB/s. With 512GB of storage, you have enough room to install all of your favorite games, and the card comes with a lifetime warranty.
More Black Friday deals:
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.