Best Cricut machines iMore 2022

Cricut makes a number of useful machines for makers, creators, and crafters. Cricut machines help you create custom decals, greeting cards, apparel, and much more. Whether you're a hobbyist or you make items to sell, the best Cricut machines will help you achieve your goals.

Best overall: Cricut Maker 3

Best value: Cricut Explore Air 2

Best compact machine: Cricut Joy

Best for iron-on: Cricut EasyPress 2

Best for mugs: Cricut Mug Press Cricut makes three different cutting machine types: the Maker, the Explore, and the Joy. The Maker line is for serious hobbyist crafters and professionals who sell what they make. The Cricut Maker 3 is Cricut's flagship cutting and crafting machine; it has the most features and cuts the most materials. But Cricut's other cutting machines are also worth a look. Design just about anything you can dream up and upload it into the Design Space app on your Mac, iPad, or iPhone. From there you can create it on your Cricut. Each Cricut machine has interchangeable blades and pens so you can cut, write, draw, and more. You'll probably want to check out one of Cricut's heat presses if you're working with iron-on materials; we've detailed our favorites below. Best overall: Cricut Maker 3

The Cricut Maker 3 is the ultimate Cricut machine. It cuts over 300 different materials ranging from paper and vinyl to fabric, leather, and even balsa wood. You can use up to 13 interchangeable tools for different types of cutting, writing, scoring, foiling, debossing, engraving, and more. Create projects up to 13 inches wide. The Cricut Maker 3 replaces the Cricut Maker as Cricut's flagship model. Frankly, there's not a lot of difference between the Cricut Maker 3 and the Cricut Maker, except that the Cricut Maker 3 utilizes Smart Materials and is a bit faster. Smart Materials can be purchased in large rolls, so you can make enormous projects up to 12 feet long, whereas the Cricut Maker only makes projects up to 24 inches long and 12 inches wide. If you're not going to do long projects, the Cricut Maker is a great way to get most of the functionality of the Cricut Maker 3 for a lot less money. Pros: Can use over 300 different materials

Over a dozen tools for cutting, writing, scoring, engraving, and more

Makes projects up to 13 inches wide

Can use Smart Materials for projects up to 12 feet long Cons: Pricey

Best value: Cricut Explore Air 2

The Cricut Explore Air 2 is a full-sized, full-service machine that will do much of what the Cricut Maker 3 can do for a lot less money. It will cut over 100 different materials. Your projects can be up to 12 inches wide and nearly two feet in length. Swap out up to six different tools for cutting, writing, scoring, and foiling. If you're planning to work primarily with paper, vinyl, iron-on, Infusible Ink, and the like, you don't need to pay more for a more upscale machine. Note that the Cricut Explore Air 2 isn't the newest Explore model, that would be the Explore 3. Comparing the Cricut Explore Air 2 with the Explore 3, the biggest difference is that you can use Smart Materials (up to 12 feet long). The Explore 3 is also faster and gives you an extra inch in width for your projects. Pros: Can use over 100 materials

Six interchangeable blades for cutting, writing, scoring, and more

Well-priced Cons: Cannot cut certain materials such as leather, fabric, and wood

Cannot use Smart Materials

Best compact machine: Cricut Joy

Though the Cricut Joy is more limited in what it can do, it might just be my favorite of the Cricut machines. It's tiny and it's easy to use. The Cricut Joy is perfect for beginning crafters, people with limited crafting space, or anyone who might like a second machine to take on the go. I've made decals, labels, greeting cards, T-shirts, and even wedding invitations and decor with it. It does utilize Smart Materials, so you can make longer projects of up to four feet long. Since it is a smaller machine, the widest projects you can make will be 5.5 inches. Note that most materials and accessories for the Explore and Maker lineups will not be interchangeable with the Cricut Joy materials. Pros: Use up to 50 different materials

Use up to three tools for cutting, foiling, and writing/drawing

Use Smart Materials for projects up to four feet long

Nice price Cons: Projects have limited width (5.5 inches)

Can't use as many different materials and blades

Best for iron-on: Cricut EasyPress 2

The Cricut EasyPress 2 is like an iron but better for crafting. You can certainly do iron-on and Infusible Ink projects with a regular iron, but the Cricut EasyPress 2 can be set for a specific temperature and a specific length of time. This gives you more consistent results every time without the guesswork. The heat is evenly distributed throughout the entire heating plate. Choose your size: 9-by-9 inches or 12-by-10 inches, depending on the size of the projects you plan to create. Pros: Takes the guesswork out of iron-on and Infusible Ink projects

Set it for the exact time and temperature you need

Heats evenly over the entire plate Cons: Pricey

Best for mugs: Cricut Mug Press