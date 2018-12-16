As much as our lives are immersed in digital documentation, there are still times when we need to print something, whether it's a document, an application, or a photo. If you're ready to revert to paper documentation, these are the all-around best printers for Mac.
Small but mighty
Brother Compact laser printer
If you want to print a lot of pages fast, but don't have the desk landscape for an oversized printer, Brother's HLL2395DW is the model for you. It prints 36 pages per minute in black-and-white and has a 2.7-inch color touchscreen menu panel, but the base only takes up about as much space as a pad of legal paper.
Multi-user equipped
Cannon Maxify
If you've got a lot of people in your household (or office) that need to print a lot, the Maxify will ease your paper-replacing burden with a two-tray setup. You can fit up to 500 sheets at once so you don't have to refill as often.
Office workhorse
Brother Business Smart Pro
For actual office productivity, you'll want to go pro with something that can print multiple sizes of paper directly from the glass screen, as well as from mobile devices. The Business Smart Pro also supports faxing for you old timers.
6-color printer
Cannon Pixma
For full-color printing, Cannon's Pixma is what you want. It's got a six-color individual ink system for the best quality full-color printing you can get for your home. It also supports wireless printing, photo printing, and external SD Card storage support.
Budget option
HP OfficeJet 3830
If you just need a basic printer in your home for those rare occasions when you'd like to print out an application or a coupon for pizza, HP's OfficeJet is the perfect low-maintenance, low-cost option. You can print on a variety of sizes (including envelopes) and in color or black-and-white.
While these are the best all-around printers for Mac, there are dozens of fantastic models out there whether you're looking specifically for laser printers or AirPrint printers, there's something perfect for everyone.
