Genesect, a Mythical Bug and Steel type Pokémon, is coming to Pokémon Go soon. While it's scheduled to take over EX Raids in April and to be featured in a paid Special Research Event before that, Genesect might be delayed due to COVID-19 concerns, but you can still start preparing your team now. We have everything you need to know to take on this Mythical Pokémon! Who is Genesect? A Mythical Pokémon revived from a fossil, Genesect was brought into the modern age by the scientists working for the infamous Team Plasma. These scientists weren't satisfied to just resurrect a Pokémon that had been extinct for 300 million years; they also added technological "upgrades" to the Mythical Pokémon. These modifications include a cannon on its back that can house different type Drives. These Drives change the type of its signature move: Techno Blast; however, it would seem as though the different type Genesects in Pokémon Go have access to different Charged Moves. Fortunately, only one of those Charged Moves really poses a threat to Genesect's counters. What are the best counters? As a Bug and Steel type Pokémon, Genesect only has one weakness but it is a big one. Genesect has a double weakness to Fire type attacks. This is good news as there are a lot of really strong Fire types, as well as a few strong Pokémon with Fire type attacks who can fill in as well. Most of these counters will work, regardless of the color Drive Genesect has, but a few of them are weak against Electric types so be cautious of the Shock Drive Genesect. Chandelure

The best Fire type in the game, Chandelure is also the best counter for Genesect. With its Fire type moveset, Fire Spin and Overheat, and its resistances to all of Genesect's possible moves, if you have Chandelure, bring it. Unfortunately, many players are still lacking this Pokémon who has mostly been limited to Halloween. Heatran

A Legendary Pokémon that has only been available for limited Raid events, Heatran is a Fire and Steel type that works great against Genesect. It takes standard damage from Fire and Electric types, but otherwise is resistant to all of Genesect's other moves. If you're bringing Heatran to this fight, you'll want it to know Fire Spin and Flamethrower. Moltres

A Legendary Pokémon from Gen I, Moltres works well against most every version of Genesect. It has resistances to Bug, Steel, and Fire type moves, but it is weak against Electric types. If you're going up against a Shock Drive Genesect, leave Moltres off your team. Otheriwse, Moltres has been available in numerous Raids, Research Breakthrough Rewards, and as a Legendary Shadow Pokémon, so most players have a few. Fire Spin and Overheat is the moveset you'll want. Entei

While Entei is a Legendary Pokémon, it has been available in Raids, as a Research Breakthrough Reward, and is currently the Shadow Legendary Pokémonon Giovanni's team. Entei also boasts resistances to Bug, Steel, Fire, and Ice type moves. If you're bringing Entei into this fight, you'll want it to know Fire Spin and Overheat. Charizard

The Gen I Fire Starter, Charizard works well against most versions of Genesect. It has a weakness to Electricity, and takes normal damage from Normal, Poison, and Ice, but having been available since day one, in Raids, and the star of its own Community Day, most players have entire teams of powered up Charizards. Fire Spin and Blast Burn is the moveset you'll want your Charizard to know. Blaziken

Another Fire Starter, Blaziken is a Fire and Fighting type that has been readily available and has had its own Community Day, so you likely have a few powered up already. It has resistances to Bug, Steel, Fire, and Ice type moves, and takes normal damage from the rest. Fire Spin and Blast Burn is the moveset you'll want. Flareon

The Fire type Eeveelution, Flareon has been available since day one in spawns, Raids, and more. Most players have several Flareons and more than enough Eevee to power them up. Being a pure Fire type, it boasts resistances to Genesect's Bug, Steel, Fire, and Ice type moves and takes normal damage from the rest. You'll want your Flareon to know Fire Spin and Overheat for this fight. Infernape

