Apple's holding its third and likely final special event of the fall (and year) on Tuesday, November 10. The online event will almost certainly focus on the company's first Apple Silicon Macs and macOS Big Sur. A few other new products could also make their debut. Here's what we expect next week.

New Macs

As I noted nearly a month ago, it's hoped Cupertino reveals not one, but at least two Apple Silicon Macs this year. The most likely candidates are a next-generation 12-inch MacBook or redesigned MacBook Pro. We could also see an Apple Silicon-based Mac mini make its debut.

Less likely next week is the arrival of the first Apple Silicon iMac. Rumors suggest we won't see one of those models until the first half of 2021.

Announced in June, the arrival of Apple Silicon will eventually mean the end of Intel-based Macs, putting Mac more inline with other Apple products like iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. Besides, Apple has already released a new 27-inch iMac this year, which just so happens to be our top iMac of the year.

AirTags

It's been long rumored that Apple is working on a Tile-like device tracking product, tentatively called AirTags. And yet, we've heard nothing from Apple directly about the new accessory. AirTags should be revealed next week. And yet, if they don't, I'll begin to wonder whether AirTags are the new AirPower and will never get a release date.