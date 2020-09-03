Mega Evolution has finally arrived in Pokémon Go and with it, Mega Raids! A whole new class of Raids, Mega Raids let you and your friends challenge a Mega Evolved Pokémon. These are some of the most challenging Raids yet, but we here at iMore got your back! Here's everything you need to know about taking on Mega Charizard X in Pokémon Go.

What is Mega Charizard X in Pokémon Go?

The final evolution of the Fire type starter from Gen I, fan favorite Charizard has two different Mega Evolutions: Mega Charizard X and Mega Charizard Y. While Mega Charizard Y retains the typing of Charizard, Mega Charizard X exchanges it's Flying type for the Dragon type it always deserved! One of the most challenging Raids yet, Mega Charizard X requires an entirely different strategy than Charizard or Mega Charizard Y.

What are the best counters for Mega Charizard X in Pokémon Go?

A Fire and Dragon type, Mega Charizard X is weak against Ground, Rock, and Dragon type attacks. It can deal Fire, Flying, and Dragon type damage and the moveset makes a pretty big difference. When fighting against a Mega Charizard X with its Dragon type attack, Dragon Claw, all of the Dragon type counters will go down fast.

Rayquaza

The Legendary Dragon and Flying type from Gen III, Rayquaza is the King of Dragons and one of the best Pokémon Go has to offer. While it does take double damage from Mega Charizard X's Dragon type attack, it only takes half damage from its Fire type attacks. On top of that, Rayquaza has been available many times so most players have at least one powered up. Dragon Tail and Outrage is the moveset you'll want for your Rayquaza.

Palkia

The Legendary Water and Dragon type of Gen IV, Palkia works very well in this Raid. While it does take double damage from Mega Charizard X's Dragon Claw, it only takes quarter damage from it's Fire type moves. It's been available in Raids, though not as often as Rayquaza. Still, if you have one powered up, you'll want it to know Dragon Tail and Dragon Meteor for this Mega Raid.

Zekrom

A Legendary Dragon and Electric type from the Gen V Unova region, Zekrom brings with it resistances to both Fire and Flying type attacks. It still takes double damage from Dragon Claw, but so do most of the best counters. Zekrom hasn't seen widespread availability, but if you have it, you'll want Dragon Breath and Outrage for its moveset.

Reshiram

A Dragon and Fire type Legendary from the Gen V Unova region, Reshiram brings a resistance to Fire type attacks and a weakness to Dragon type attacks. It has only been featured in limited Legendary Raids that occurred at the height of a global pandemic, so many players don't even have one, much less the Candies to power it up. However, if you do, you'll want the Fast move Dragon Breath and the Charge attack Draco Meteor.

Salamence

The pseudo-Legendary Dragon and Flying type from Gen III, Salamence have had pretty widespread availability with its first stage, Bagon being featured in a Community Day, the Ultra Unlock Bonus Dragon Week, and even as a Shadow Pokémon. Resistant to Fire attacks and weak to Dragon attacks, you'll want your Salamence to know Dragon Tail and Outrage for this Mega Raid.

Rampardos

A Rock type Fossil Pokémon originally found in the Sinnoh region of Gen IV, Rampardos brings a resistance to both Fire and Flying type attacks and isn't weak to Dragon Claw like most of the counters. Having been featured in events and Eggs, as well as only being a two stage Pokémon, Rampardos is pretty easy to obtain. If you're bringing Rampardos to this fight you'll want Smack Down for the Fast attack and Rock Slide for the Charge attack.

Garchomp

Another pseudo-Legendary, Garchomp is the final evolution of Gible originally discovered in the Sinnoh region. As a Ground and Dragon type, Garchomp resists Mega Charizard X's Fire type attacks while taking double damage from Dragon Claw. Dragon Tail and Outrage are the ideal moveset for this Mega Raid; however, it's Ground type moves, Mud Shot and Earthquake can work as well.

Rhyperior

The Ground and Rock type final evolution of Rhyhorn, Rhyperior might require a Sinnoh Stone to evolve, but because Rhyhorn is from Gen I and has been featured in a Community Day, Candies are abundant. You'll deal the most damage with Mud Slap and Rock Wrecker, but Smack Down nad/or Earthquake can also take a solid chunk out of Mega Charizard X's HP. Plus, as a Ground and Rock type, it takes half damage from Flying and Fire type attacks, while taking normal damage from Dragon attacks.

Haxorus

A pure Dragon type from Gen V's Unova region, Haxorus is the final evolution of Axew. Although Axew tend to be pretty rare, if you have a powered up Haxorus, it resists Mega Charizard X's Fire attacks, but, like most Dragons, it takes double damage from Dragon Claw. If you're bringing Haxorus to this Mega Raid, Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw is the moveset you'll want it to know.

Dragonite

The pseudo-Legendary Dragon and Flying type from Gen I's Kanto region, Dragonite has been featured in events, Community Day, Special Research, and even as a Shadow Pokémon. Many players have entire teams of Dragonite. It's resistant to Fire and weak to Dragon, like most of the best counters. Dragon Tail and Outrage is the ideal moveset for this Raid, but Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor, or Dragon Claw can all work as well if you don't have the TMs to spare.

Back ups?

With many of the best counters being limited Legendary Pokémon or otherwise difficult to obtain and power up, you might need some back up counters in your team. While not quite as good, any of the following can substitute in for this Mega Raid:

Dialga with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

Terrakion with Smack Down and Rock Slide

Latios with Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw

Tyranitar with Smaxk Down and Stone Edge

Kyurem with Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw

Groudon with Dragon Tail and Earthquake

Hydreigon with Dragon Breath and Dragon Pulse

Giratina Origin Forme with Dragon Tail and Dragon Pulse

Landorus with Mud Shot and Earth Power

Excadrill with Mud-Slap and Drill Run

Shadow Pokémon?

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Salamence

Shadow Dragonite

Shadow Tyranitar

Shadow Gyarados

Shadow Omastar

Shadow Flygon

Shadow Mewtwo

Shadow Swampert

Note: Shadow Salamence and Shadow Dragonite outperform all of the best counters. Likewise, Shadow Tyranitar performs at the same level as the Pokémon in the best counters list.

How many players does it take to beat Mega Charizard X?

Moveset impacts this Mega Raid dramatically. If you're going up against a Mega Charizard X with Fire or Flying type moves, it will be much easier to defeat and will require fewer Revives and Potions, than one with Dragon Claw. With the ideal moveset, Weather Conditions, and top level Trainers, it's possible for three Trainers to take on Mega Charizard X, but you may need five or six.

Sunny/Clear Weather will boost Mega Charizard X's Fire type attacks, while also boosting Ground type counters. Windy Weather will boost all Dragon type moves, enabling your Dragon type counters to do extra damage but also boosting Dragon Claw and Air Slash, so prepare to use a lot of Revives and Potions. Meanwhile, Partly Cloudy Weather will boost your Rock type counters.

Questions about taking on Mega Charizard X in Pokémon Go?

