Mega Evolution has finally arrived in Pokémon Go and with it, Mega Raids! A whole new class of Raids, Mega Raids let you and your friends challenge a Mega Evolved Pokémon. These are some of the most challenging Raids yet, but we here at iMore got your back. Here's everything you need to know about taking on Mega Latias in Pokémon Go and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!

Who is Mega Latias in Pokémon Go?

Part of the Legendary Eon Duo, Mega Latias and her twin Mega Latios are the first Mega Evolved Legendary Pokémon to make their Pokémon Go debut. While the pair are very similar, there are some key differences. Latias has higher defense and lower attack than her male counterpart, but a wider range of moves. Overall, Latios performs better than Latias, even when Mega Evolved, but don't count Mega Latias out just yet. She is an incredibly powerful Dragon and Psychic type who will make a valuable addition to many players' rosters.

Mega Evolution strategies for Mega Latias in Pokémon Go?

There are a handful of options for Mega Evolution when countering Mega Latias, focusing on some of its weaknesses: Ghost, Bug, Dragon, Dark, Ice, and Fairy.

Mega Gengar

As far as Mega Evolutions go, Mega Gengar is the best choice for a Ghost based offensive. As a Ghost and Poison type, it will take increased damage from Mega Latias's Psychic type moves, but it resists Fairy type damage. If you're bringing Mega Gengar to this raid, you're going to want to coordinate with the rest of your raid party to make the most of its Ghost type Mega Boost and you'll want it to know Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball.

Mega Houndoom

For a Dark based offensive, Mega Houndoom is your best bet. It's a Dark and Fire type, so it takes very little damage from Psychic type moves and has no weaknesses Latias can exploit. You'll definitely want to coordinate with the rest of your raid party to make the most of its Dark type Mega Boost and be sure your Houndoom knows Snarl and Foul Play.

Mega Latios

If you're diligent enough to already have the Mega Energy for it, Mega Latios is the best choice for a Dragon based plan of attack. His Dragon and Psychic typing give him resistance to Psychic and Electric type damage, but he will take super effective damage from Dragon and Fairy type moves. The moveset you'll want is Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw and be sure to coordinate with the rest of your raid party to make the most of his Dragon type Mega Boost.

Mega Gyarados

Another option for a Dark based offensive is Mega Gyarados. It's a Dark and Water type, so it will take super effective damage from Electric and Fairy type moves, while resisting Psychic damage. Bite is the fast move you'll want and Crunch is the charged move of choice. Make sure to coordinate with your raid party if it's safe to do so to make the most of the Dark type Mega Boost.

Mega Absol

Yet another excellent choice for a Dark based strategy is Mega Absol. It's a pure Dark type, so Mega Latias's Fairy type move will deal super effective damage, but it resists Psychic type damage. You'll want your Houndoom to know Snarl and Dark Pulse, and as usual, if it's safe to do so, coordinate with your raid party to get the most out of the Dark type Mega Boost.

Honorable mentions

While they will not perform as well, the following Mega Evolved Pokémon can also work for this raid:

Mega Latias with Dragon Breath and Outrage

Mega Charizard X with Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw

Mega Charizard Y with Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw

Mega Abomasnow with Powder Snow and Weather Ball

What are the best counters for Mega Latias in Pokémon Go?

Mega Latias is a Dragon and Psychic type with access to Dragon, Psychic and Grass type moves. Her weaknesses include Ghost, Bug, Dragon, Dark, Ice, and Fairy type moves, leaving room for plenty of winning strategies.

Dialga

Shadows and Megas not withstanding, the best counter for Mega Latias is Dialga. As a Dragon and Steel type, it resists Psychic and Electric type damage and it has no weaknesses Latias can exploit. Dialga has only had a few runs in raids, so you might not have the Candy necessary to power it up, but if you do, Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor is the moveset you're looking for.

Zekrom

Next up is Gen V's Zekrom. This Dragon and Electric type will take super effective damage from Mega Latias's Dragon and Fairy type moves, but almost no damage from it's Electric type attack. Zekrom has also only had a few runs in raids, as well as having been a reward for the Pokémon Go Battle League, so many players don't even have one. If you are bringing Zekrom to this fight, you'll want it to know Dragon Breath and Outrage.

Reshiram

Part of the same Legendary trio as Zekrom, Reshiram performs very well in this raid. As a Fire and Dragon type, Dragon type moves will hit extra hard, while it resists Electric type damage. It's also had somewhat limited availability, so it could be expensive to power up. Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor are the moves you'll want your Reshiram to know for this Mega Raid.

Darkrai

Originally encountered in the Sinnoh region of Gen IV, Darkrai is an excellent choice for this fight. It may look like a ghost, but it's a pure Dark type, meaning Latias's Fairy type move will hit extra hard, but Psychic type damage is reduced. Although it's technically a Mythical Pokémon, Darkrai has been featured in raids for the past three Halloween events, so most active players have had the chance to catch many of them. If you're bringing Darkrai to this raid, you'll want it to know Snarl for its fast move and Dark Pulse for the charged.

Garchomp

Sinnoh region native Garchomp is another great option for this Mega Raid. It's a Dragon and Ground type, so Dragon and Fairy type moves will hit hard, while it resists Electric type damage. It's very obtainable, having been featured in its very own Community Day, so most active players have had the chance to add Garchomp to their roster. Dragon Tail and Outrage is the moveset you'll want for your Garchomp.

Palkia

A Legendary from the Sinnoh region, Palkia performs very well against Mega Latias. It's a Dragon and Water type, so it brings no useful resistances and takes increased damage from Dragon and Fairy type moves. On top of this it has had somewhat limited availability, so you might not have the Candy to power it up. However, if you have one ready, it will deal a lot of damage with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor.

Zacian (Hero of Many Battles)

One of the Legendary Hero duo from the Galar region, Hero of Many Battles Zacian is a great counter for Latias. It's a pure Fairy type, which means it takes very little damage from Dragon type moves and has no weaknesses Latias can exploit. However, it's only had one run in raids, and despite being a Fairy type, it lacks a Fairy type fast move. Its best moveset for this fight is Snarl and Play Rough.

Dragonite

The original pseudo-Legendary, Gen I's Dragonite is a great option for this Mega Raid. Dragonite is a Dragon and Flying type, so Dragon and Fairy type moves will deal super effective damage to it, but it handles Psychic and Electric moves just fine. Having been in the game since day one and featured in many events, including multiple Community Days, there's really no good reason not to have an entire team of Dragonite ready for the fight. If you're bringing Dragonite along, you'll want Dragon Breath and Outrage for its moveset.

Giratina (Origin)

Origin forme Giratina is another excellent choice for this Mega Raid. This Sinnoh region native is a Ghost and Dragon type, meaning it resists Electric type damage, while taking increased damage from Dragon and Fairy type moves. It has had far fewer runs in raids than it's Altered forme, but both forms use the same Candy, so it's not so difficult to power up. If you are bringing a Giratina O, Dragon Tail and Shadow Ball are its best moves in a vacuum; however either Shadow Claw or Dragon Pulse may be a better option depending on the Mega Boost currently in play.

Latios

Last but not least is the other half of the Eon duo, Latios. Having the same typing as his twin, Latios resists Psychic and Electric type damage, while taking super effective damage from Dragon and Fairy type moves. Both of the Eon duo have been featured many, many times, so most active players have had the chance to catch them. Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw are the ideal moves for Latios in this fight.

Back ups?

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Chandelure with Hex and Shadow Ball

Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Salamence with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

Weavile with Snarl and Avalanche

Hoopa (Unbound) with Astonish and Dark Pulse

Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Hoopa (Confined) with Astonish and Shadow Ball

Hydreigon with Dragon Breath and Dark Pulse

Yveltal with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Haxorus with Dragon Tail and Dragon Claw

Kyurem with Dragon Breath and Dragon Claw

Latias with Dragon Breath and Outrage

Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Zarude with Bite and Dark Pulse

Tyranitar with Bite and Crunch

Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball

Genesect with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Glaceon with Ice Shard and Avalanche

Shadow Pokémon?

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Salamence with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

Shadow Weavile with Snarl and Avalanche

Shadow Dragonite with Dragon Tail and Outrage

Shadow Gardervoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball

Shadow Tyranitar with Bite and Crunch

Shadow Latias with Dragon Breath and Outrage

Shadow Granbull with Charm and Play Rough

Shadow Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

Shadow Honchkrow with Snarl and Dark Pulse

Note: This is a raid where Shadow Pokémon shine! Shadow Salamence and Shadow Mamoswine outperform every other Pokémon in the best counters list except Mega Gengar and Mega Houndoom. Shadow Weavile, Shadow Dragonite, Shadow Gardevoir, and Shadow Mewtwo out perform everything else except Mega Latias.

How many players does it take to beat Mega Latias in Pokémon Go?

Although it may be possible for top level trainers with the best counters to beat Mega Latias with groups as small as three or even two, this is a Mega Evolved Legendary Pokémon, so you're going to want to bring as large a group as possible to maximize the Mega Energy rewarded.

Weather conditions that can impact this Raid include:

Wind will boost Mega Latias's Psychic and Dragon type moves, as well as your Dragon type counters

Cloudy/Overcast weather will boost her Fairy type move, as well as your Fairy type counters

Rain will boost her Electric type move, as well as Bug type counters

Fog will boost Ghost and Dark type counters

Snow will boost Ice type counters

Questions about taking on Mega Latias in Pokémon Go?

Do you have any questions about taking on Mega Latias in Pokémon Go? Got any tips for your fellow Trainers? Drop them in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, so you can be the very best like no one ever was!