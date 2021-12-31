The Pokémon Go New Years 2022 event is almost here and we here at iMore have all the details — every new and returning costumed Pokémon, all Raids and Eggs, Field Research, and more! And be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!
What is the New Years 2022 event in Pokémon Go?
The Pokémon Go New Years event is a recurring event that happens every January to ring in the new year. The event features lots of Pokémon dressed up in party hats, silly glasses, and fancy attire, along with Field Research, Timed Research, and more. This year will also feature lots of Pokémon eggs and bonuses to quickly hatch those eggs and earn tons of rewards doing so.
When is the New Years 2022 event in Pokémon Go?
The New Years 2022 event begins on Friday, December 31, 2021 and will conclude Tuesday, January 4, 2022.
Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are indicated with an asterisk.
Costumed Pokémon
Most of the Pokémon featured in the New Years 2022 event are costumed Pokémon. Both old costumes and new will be featured, including the following:
- Bulbasaur* wearing a party hat
- Charmander* wearing a party hat
- Squirtle* wearing a party hat
- Raticate* wearing a party hat
- Nidorino* wearing a party hat
- Pichu* wearing a New Year's hat
- Pikachu* wearing a New Year's hat
- Raichu wearing a New Year's hat
- Slowpoke* wearing 2020 glasses
- Slowbro* wearing 2021 glasses
- Slowking wearing 2022 glasses
- Gengar* wearing a party hat
- Hoothoot* wearing a New Year's hat
- Wurmple* wearing a party hat
- Wobbuffet* wearing a party hat
Wild
Players will be able to encounter the following Pokémon in the wild for the duration of the event:
- Fearow
- Costumed Pikachu*
- Costumed Slowpoke*
- Seel*
- Costumed Hoothoot*
- Stantler*
- Costumed Wurmple*
- Loudred
Raids
During the New Years 2022 event, the following Pokémon will be available in raids:
- Costumed Slowpoke* (one star)
- Costumed Hoothoot* (one star)
- Costumed Wobbuffet* (one star)
- Mawile* (one star)
- Costumed Raticate* (three star)
- Costumed Nidorino* (three star)
- Machamp (three star)
- Costumed Gengar* (three star)
- Costumed Slowking (three star)
- Kyurem* (five star)
- Mega Abomasnow* (Mega)
Eggs
A big focus of the New Years 2022 event are Pokémon eggs from gifts. You'll want to collect as many gifts as possible to earn 7KM Eggs which will contain the following Pokémon:
- Costumed Bulbasaur*
- Costumed Charmander*
- Costumed Squirtle*
- Costumed Slowpoke*
- Costumed Hoothoot*
- Costumed Pichu*
- Costumed Wurmple*
Field Research
During the event, players will be able to spin PokéStops and Gyms to earn the following event exclusive Field Research Tasks:
- Catch five Pokémon for a Costumed Hoothoot* encounter
- Catch ten Pokémon for a Costumed Bulbasaur* encounter
- Catch ten Pokémon for Costumed Charmander* encounter
- Catch ten Pokémon for a Costumed Squirtle* encounter
- Catch 15 Pokémon for a Costumed Slowpoke* encounter
- Earn two Candy walking with your Buddy Pokémon for a Costumed Slowpoke* encounter
Timed Research
As we continue through the Season of Heritage, the New Years 2022 event will feature a Timed Research line that will reward players with encounters with costumed Pokémon.
Step One
- Catch ten Pokémon for ten PokéBalls
- Walk 1KM for 250 Stardust
- Make five Curveball Throws for five Razz Berries
Completion Rewards: Costumed Hoothoot* encounter, 2022 XP, 500 Stardust
Step Two
- Catch seven different species of Pokémon for five Great Balls
- Hatch an egg for 1000 Stardust
- Evolve three Pokémon for five Nanab Berries
Completion Rewards: Costumed Pikachu* encounter, 2022 XP, 500 Stardust
Step Three
- Power up Pokémon five times for five Pinap Berries
- Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon for 500 XP
- Earn five hearts with your Buddy Pokémon for a Costumed Wurmple* encounter
Completion Rewards: Poffin, 2022 XP, 500 Stardust
Step Four
- Make five Great Throws for five Ultra Balls
- Earn a candy walking with your Buddy Pokémon for a Costumed Wobbuffet* encounter
- Send five gifts to friends for a King's Rock
Completion Rewards: Costumed Slowpoke* encounter, 2022 XP, 500 Stardust
PokéShop
Players looking for a little extra festive fun will be able to find the following items in the PokéShop and the Avatar Style Shop:
- 2022 glasses
- New Year's headband
- New Year's jacket
- New Year's pants
- New Year's shoes
- New Year's gift stickers
Bonuses
The first half of the New Years 2022 event will feature fireworks to really help set the mood. Players will also be able to take advantage of the following bonuses to hatch lots of eggs:
- Half Hatch Distance
- Double Hatch Stardust
- Double Hatch Candy
Questions about the New Years 2022 event in Pokémon Go?
Do you have any questions about the New Years 2022 event in Pokémon Go? Which costumed Pokémon are you most excited to add to your collection? How many eggs do you hope to hatch? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out the rest of our Pokémon Go coverage so you too can become a Pokémon Master!
