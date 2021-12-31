The Pokémon Go New Years 2022 event is almost here and we here at iMore have all the details — every new and returning costumed Pokémon, all Raids and Eggs, Field Research, and more! And be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!

What is the New Years 2022 event in Pokémon Go?

The Pokémon Go New Years event is a recurring event that happens every January to ring in the new year. The event features lots of Pokémon dressed up in party hats, silly glasses, and fancy attire, along with Field Research, Timed Research, and more. This year will also feature lots of Pokémon eggs and bonuses to quickly hatch those eggs and earn tons of rewards doing so.

When is the New Years 2022 event in Pokémon Go?

The New Years 2022 event begins on Friday, December 31, 2021 and will conclude Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are indicated with an asterisk.

Costumed Pokémon