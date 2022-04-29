As the Season of Alola continues, a new event is coming to Pokémon Go. The Pokémon Air Adventures event will see the return of Flying Pikachu, an abundance of flying Pokémon, and the debut of Pokémon Go's first Mega Evolved Legendary Pokémon: Mega Latios and Mega Latias. Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know to get the most out of this exciting new event. And be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories, so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!

What is the Pokémon Air Adventures event in Pokémon Go?

A collaboration between Pokémon Air Adventures and Pokémon Go, this event focuses on flight, featuring Flying type Pokémon, as well as other flying Pokémon. The Pokémon Air Adventures event includes Pokémon like Flying Pikachu, Wingull, and Charizard in the wild, event exclusive raids and eggs, both Field and Timed Research, and more. It is also serving as the debut for Pokémon Go's first Mega Evolved Legendary Pokémon: Mega Latias and Mega Latios.

When is the Pokémon Air Adventures event in Pokémon Go?

The Pokémon Air Adventures event runs from May 3 through May 8, 2022.

Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are indicated with an asterisk.

Wild