As the Season of Alola continues, a new event is coming to Pokémon Go. The Pokémon Air Adventures event will see the return of Flying Pikachu, an abundance of flying Pokémon, and the debut of Pokémon Go's first Mega Evolved Legendary Pokémon: Mega Latios and Mega Latias. Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know to get the most out of this exciting new event. And be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories, so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!
What is the Pokémon Air Adventures event in Pokémon Go?
A collaboration between Pokémon Air Adventures and Pokémon Go, this event focuses on flight, featuring Flying type Pokémon, as well as other flying Pokémon. The Pokémon Air Adventures event includes Pokémon like Flying Pikachu, Wingull, and Charizard in the wild, event exclusive raids and eggs, both Field and Timed Research, and more. It is also serving as the debut for Pokémon Go's first Mega Evolved Legendary Pokémon: Mega Latias and Mega Latios.
When is the Pokémon Air Adventures event in Pokémon Go?
The Pokémon Air Adventures event runs from May 3 through May 8, 2022.
Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are indicated with an asterisk.
Wild
During the Pokémon Air Adventures event, the following Pokémon can be found in the wild:
- Charizard*
- Flying Pikachu*
- Jigglypuff*
- Meowth*
- Psyduck*
- Doduo*
- Magikarp*
- Mantine*
- Wingull*
- Swablu*
- Drifloon*
Eggs
Eggs collected from gifts during the event can hatch the following Pokémon:
- Togepi*
- Mantyke
- Emolga
- Noibat
Raids
The following Pokémon will be appearing in raids during the Pokémon Air Adventures event:
- Charizard* (three star)
- Lapras* (three star)
- Togekiss (three star)
- Mega Latias* (Mega)
- Mega Latios* (Mega)
Additionally, Latios and Latias caught during the event will know event exclusive Charged Moves. Latias will know Mist Ball and Latios will know Luster Purge.
Field Research
Players can spin PokéStops and Gyms to collect event exclusive Field Research tasks which will reward encounters with the following Pokémon:
- Flying Pikachu*
- Doduo*
- Swablu*
- Emolga
Timed Research
The Pokémon Air Adventures event also features an event exclusive Timed Research line that challenges players to catch Pikachu and Flying type Pokémon. Players who complete this research will be rewarded with a Flying Pikachu encounter, 50 Mega Energy for Latios and Latias, and 3,000 XP.
Bonuses
During the Pokémon Air Adventures event, the following bonuses are also available:
- Half hatch distance on eggs
- Event exclusive stickers in the PokéShop
- Event exclusive stickers from PokéStops and gifts for ticketed players
Questions about the Pokémon Air Adventures event in Pokémon Go?
Do you have questions about the Pokémon Air Adventures event in Pokémon Go? Will you be trying to max out on Mega Energy for Latias and Latios before the event ends? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out the rest of our Pokémon Go guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!
