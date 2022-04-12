As the Season of Alola presses on, the Spring into Spring event has arrived in Pokémon Go. This event will see lots of spring themed Pokémon, special eggs, new Shiny Pokémon, and more. Fortunately, we here at iMore know everything you need to know to make the most of this fun new event. And be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories, so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!

What is the Spring into Spring event in Pokémon Go?

A celebration of all things spring, the Spring into Spring event brings bunnies, eggs, and flowers of all sorts to Pokémon Go. This year, the Spring into Spring event features new and returning Flower Crown Pokémon, as well as a number of rabbit, flower, and egg themed Pokémon. The event also focuses on hatching eggs, with a new pool of event Pokémon, including the highly sought after Riolu. The next of the Tapu's, Tapu Bulu has also made its debut with this event.

When is the Spring into Spring event in Pokémon Go?

The Spring into Spring event runs from Tuesday, April 12 through Monday, April 18, 2022.

Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are indicated with an asterisk.

Wild Pokémon