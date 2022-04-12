As the Season of Alola presses on, the Spring into Spring event has arrived in Pokémon Go. This event will see lots of spring themed Pokémon, special eggs, new Shiny Pokémon, and more. Fortunately, we here at iMore know everything you need to know to make the most of this fun new event. And be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories, so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!
What is the Spring into Spring event in Pokémon Go?
A celebration of all things spring, the Spring into Spring event brings bunnies, eggs, and flowers of all sorts to Pokémon Go. This year, the Spring into Spring event features new and returning Flower Crown Pokémon, as well as a number of rabbit, flower, and egg themed Pokémon. The event also focuses on hatching eggs, with a new pool of event Pokémon, including the highly sought after Riolu. The next of the Tapu's, Tapu Bulu has also made its debut with this event.
When is the Spring into Spring event in Pokémon Go?
The Spring into Spring event runs from Tuesday, April 12 through Monday, April 18, 2022.
Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are indicated with an asterisk.
Wild Pokémon
During the event, players may encounter the following Pokémon in the wild:
- Costumed Pikachu*
- Nidoran♀*
- Nidoran♂*
- Jigglypuff*
- Costumed Chansey*
- Costumed Eevee*
- Costumed Togetic*
- Whismr*
- Costumed Bunneary*
- Bunnelby*
Costumed Pokémon
During the Spring into Spring event, the following Pokémon will be available costumed with flower crowns:
- Pikachu
- Raichu
- Chansey
- Eevee
- Pichu
- Togepi
- Togetic
- Togekiss
- Bunneary
- Lopunny
- Happiny
Raichu, Togekiss, and Lopunny are available via evolution only.
Eggs
This year, all of the featured event eggs are 2KM eggs, giving players a chance at hatching the following Pokémon:
- Costumed Pichu*
- Igglybuff*
- Azurill*
- Munchlax
- Costumed Happiny*
- Costumed Togepi*
- Exeggcute*
- Chingling
- Riolu*
Raids
The following Pokémon are in raids during the event:
- Alolan Grimer* (one star)
- Torchic* (one star)
- Petilil (one star)
- Swirlix (one star)
- Rockruff* (one star)
- Golbat* (three star)
- Alolan Exeggutor* (three star)
- Granbull* (three star)
- Grotle (three star)
- Tapu Bulu (five star)
- Mega Pidgeot* (Mega)
Field Research
Players can spin PokéStops and gyms to collect the following event exclusive Field Research tasks:
- Hatch an egg for a Flower Crown Pikachu encounter
- Hatch an egg for a Flower Crown Eevee encounter
- Hatch two eggs for a Flower Crown Bunneary encounter
- Hatch four eggs for a Flower Crown Chansey encounter
Collection Challenge
The Spring into Spring event features the following Collection Challenge:
- Bunnelby
- Nidoran♀
- Nidoran♂
- Jigglypuff
- Whismur
- Flower Crown Pikachu
- Flower Crown Eevee
- Flower Crown Buneary
- Flower Crown Chansey
Completion Rewards: Flower Crown Togetic encounter, 2,000 Stardust, 2,000 XP
Special Research
The next seasonal Special Research: Ula'ula Island is available at the start of the Spring into Spring event:
Page one
- Catch ten Pokémon for ten Poké Balls
- Complete three Field Research tasks for five Pinap Berries
- Earn five hearts with your Buddy Pokémon for eight Razz Berries
Completion Rewards: Weepinbell encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
Page two
- Take three snapshots of wild Pokémon for an Oddish encounter
- Use seven berries to help catch Pokémon for a Seedot encounter
- Catch five Pokémon with Weather Boost for a Sunkern encounter
Completion Rewards: Charged TM, 500 Stardust, 500 XP
Page three
- Walk two kilometers for an Alolan Geodude encounter
- Complete five Field Research tasks for ten Pinap Berries
- Catch five different species of Pokémon for an Alolan Sandshrew encounter
Completion Rewards: Premium Battle Pass, 1,000 Stardust, 1,000 XP
Page four
- Send five gifts to friends for ten Great Balls
- Catch 15 Pokémon for seven Pinap Berries
- Win a raid for an Alolan Vulpix encounter
Completion Rewards: 15 Ultra Balls, 3,000 Stardust, 8,000 XP
Limited Research day: An Egg-citing Spring Surprise
On Saturday, April 16, from 11AM to 2PM local time, players will also be able to enjoy a bonus mini event focused on Exeggcute and Alolan Exeggutor. There will be special Field Research tasks that reward players with Exeggcute encounters, increased Shiny rates for Exeggcute, and Alolan Exeggutor evolved during the mini event will know the event exclusive move: Draco Meteor.
Other bonuses
Additionally, players can enjoy the following bonuses during the Spring into Spring event:
- Double Hatch Candy
- Double Lucky Egg duration
- Half Hatch distance
- Increased Shadow Whismur and Shadow Exeggcute appearances
- Event exclusive stickers in gifts and PokéStops
- Team Skull themed avatar style items for sale in the PokéShop
Questions about the Spring into Spring event in Pokémon Go?
Do you have any questions about the Spring into Spring event in Pokémon Go? Which spring themed Pokémon are you most excited to add to your collection? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out our other Pokémon Go guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!
