As the Season of Alola continues, another event is coming to Pokémon Go. The Water Festival is returning, and with it tons of Water type Pokémon and Pokémon found near the water. Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know to get the most out of this exciting recurring event. And be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories, so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!

What is the Water Festival in Pokémon Go?

The Water Festival is a recurring event in Pokémon Go that focuses on Water type Pokémon and Pokémon found in and near water. This year will feature the much anticipated "Drip Lapras", a costumed Lapras discovered by dataminers quite some time ago, and the debut of Dewpider, a Bug and Water type originally discovered in the Alola region of Gen VII. Binacle will also have its Shiny debut and players will have a number of ways to engage in the event, including a Global Challenge.

When is the Water Festival in Pokémon Go?

The Water Festival runs from Thursday, May 12 through Friday, May 20, 2022.

Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are indicated with an asterisk.

Wild Pokémon