Pokemon Go Water Festival

As the Season of Alola continues, another event is coming to Pokémon Go. The Water Festival is returning, and with it tons of Water type Pokémon and Pokémon found near the water. Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know to get the most out of this exciting recurring event. And be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories, so you can be fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!

What is the Water Festival in Pokémon Go?

The Water Festival is a recurring event in Pokémon Go that focuses on Water type Pokémon and Pokémon found in and near water. This year will feature the much anticipated "Drip Lapras", a costumed Lapras discovered by dataminers quite some time ago, and the debut of Dewpider, a Bug and Water type originally discovered in the Alola region of Gen VII. Binacle will also have its Shiny debut and players will have a number of ways to engage in the event, including a Global Challenge.

When is the Water Festival in Pokémon Go?

The Water Festival runs from Thursday, May 12 through Friday, May 20, 2022.

Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny are indicated with an asterisk.

Wild Pokémon

Pokemon 183 MarillPokemon 120 StaryuPokemon 751 DewpiderSource: The Pokémon Company

During the Water Festival, the following Pokémon can be found more often in the wild:

  • Poliwhirl
  • Tentacool*
  • Slowpoke*
  • Goldeen*
  • Staryu*
  • Magikarp*
  • Marill*
  • Mantine*
  • Lotad*
  • Surskit
  • Carvanha*
  • Wailmer*
  • Tympole*
  • Alomomola*
  • Binacle*
  • Dewpider

Eggs

Pokemon Go 7km Eggs Alolan Galarian FormsSource: Niantic

The following Pokémon can be hatched from 7KM eggs collected from friend gifts during the Water Festival:

  • Psyduck*
  • Azurill*
  • Mantyke
  • Mudkip*
  • Feebas*
  • Binacle*
  • Staryu*
  • Clamperl*

Raids

Pokemon Go Gyms RaidsSource: Niantic

During the event, the following Pokémon can be challenged in raids:

  • Qwilfish* (one star)
  • Wailmer* (one star)
  • Spritzee (one star)
  • Helioptile (one star)
  • Rockruff* (one star)
  • Alolan Raichu* (three star)
  • Costumed Lapras* (three star)
  • Feraligatr (three star)
  • Azumarill (three star)
  • Ludicolo (three star)
  • Tapu Fini (five star)
  • Mega Blastoise* (Mega)

Field Research

Pokemon Go WayfarerSource: Niantic

Players can spin PokéStops and Gyms to collect event exclusive Field Research tasks during the Water Festival to earn the following rewards:

  • Magikarp*
  • Carvanha*
  • Wailmer*
  • Luvdisc*
  • Binacle*
  • Dewpider
  • Costumed Lapras*
  • Marill*
  • Blastoise Mega Energy
  • Gyarados Mega Energy

Special Research

Pokemon Go Professor WillowSource: Niantic

The Water Festival features the next seasonal Special Research line: Poni Island Special Research

Page one

  • Catch ten Pokémon for ten PokéBalls
  • Power up Pokémon five times for five Razz Berries
  • Defeat two Team GO Rocket grunts for three Hyper Potions

Completion Rewards: Alolan Raticate encounter, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Page two

  • Catch three Water type Pokémon for a Tentacruel encounter
  • Take a snapshot of a Water type Pokémon for a Wailmer encounter
  • Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon for a Wingull encounter

Completion Rewards: Fast TM, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Page three

  • Walk 2KM for a Miltank encounter
  • Catch 15 Pokémon for ten Great Balls
  • Spin five PokéStops or Gyms for a Stufful encounter

Completion Rewards: Premium Battle Pass, 500 Stardust, 500 XP

Page four

  • Send five gifts to friends for ten Great Balls
  • Catch 15 Pokémon for seven Pinap Berries
  • Win a raid for an Alolan Exeggutor encounter

Completion Rewards: 15 Ultra Balls, 3,000 Stardust, 8,000 XP

Timed Research

A Timed Research line can be completed during the event that players can complete to earn 50 Gyarados Mega Energy, 1,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust, and encounters with a costumed Lapras and Dewpider.

Global Challenge

Pokemon Go Collection ChallengesSource: Niantic

The Water Festival includes the following Global Challenge:

  • Catch 600,000,000 Water type Pokémon

Completion Rewards: Double Candy for catching Pokémon for the remainder of the event

Bonuses

Pokemon Go Pokecoin UpdateSource: Niantic

The following bonuses are available during the Water Festival:

  • Rainy Lure Modules duration increased to two hours
  • Double Candy from hatching eggs
  • Increased XL Candy from hatching eggs
  • Water Festival Scarf in the PokéShop

Questions about the Water Festival in Pokémon Go?

Do you have any questions about the Water Festival in Pokémon Go? Which Water type Pokémon are you most excited to encounter? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to check out the rest of our Pokémon Go guides so you too can become a Pokémon Master!

