As the Season of Alola presses on, the fourth and final Guardian Deity of Alola will be here soon. Tapu Fini is coming to raids in Pokémon Go, and we here at iMore have everything you need to know to beat it and add it to your collection! And be sure to check out our Best Pokémon Go Accessories, so you can be fully equipped for your Pokémon Journey!

Who is Tapu Fini in Pokémon Go?

Source: The Pokémon Company

One of the Legendary Guardian Deities of Alola, Tapu Fini serves alongside Tapu Koko, Tapu Lele, and Tapu Bulu to protect the Alolan Islands. Tapu Fini, the guardian deity of Poni island has full control over water and fog. It releases a mystical fog during battle that can send enemies into a self-destructive trance, but it can also create water capable of purifying anything it touches. Although it remains skeptical of humans, it will allow them to attempt to pass through its fog to reach the enchanted water.

Mega Evolution strategies for Tapu Fini in Pokémon Go?

There are a handful of options for Mega Evolution when countering (Pokémon), focusing on each of its weaknesses: Poison, Grass, and Electric.

Mega Gengar

Source: The Pokémon Company

If at all possible, Mega Gengar is the Mega Evolved Pokémon you want to bring to this fight. As a Ghost and Poison type, it resists Fairy and Fighting type damage, while having no weaknesses Tapu Fini can exploit. Poison isn't strongly represented among the top counters, so you'll want to coordinate with the rest of your raid party to get the most out of that Mega Boost. Although Mega Gengar lacks a Poison type fast move, with Lick and Sludge Bomb it's still the top performing counter in this raid.

Mega Manectric

Source: The Pokémon Company

If you're mounting an Electric based offensive in this raid, Mega Manectric is the best choice for a Mega Evolution. A pure Electric type, it brings no useful resistances, but also no relevant weaknesses to the fight. Although there are many Electric types among the top counters, you'll still want to coordinate with the rest of your raid party if it is safe to do so, in order to get the most out of the same type Mega Boost. Thunder Fang and Wild Charge are the moves you'll want your Manectric to know.

Mega Venusaur

Source: The Pokémon Company

For a Grass based strategy, Mega Venusaur is ideal. It's a Grass and Poison type, meaning it resists Water, Fighting, and Fairy type damage, but Tapu Fini's Ice type move will hit extra hard. Because of its secondary Poison type, it will boost the rare Poison type counters and the Grass types on the field, but it's still a good idea to coordinate with the rest of your raid party if possible. Vine Whip is the fast move you'll want your Venusaur to know and Frenzy Plant is the ideal charged move.

Honorable mentions

While they will not perform as well, the following Mega Evolved Pokémon can also work for this raid:

Mega Beedrill with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Mega Ampharos with Volt Switch and Zap Cannon

What are the best counters for Tapu Fini in Pokémon Go?

Tapu Fini is a Fairy and Water type with access to Water, Fairy, Fighting, and Ice type moves. Its weaknesses include Grass, Electric, and Poison leaving room for winning multiple winning strategies.

Zekrom

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Legendary mascot of Pokémon White, Zekrom is the top non-Shadow and non-Mega counter in this raid. It's a Dragon and Electric type, so it resists Water type damage; however, it takes increased damage from Ice and Fairy type moves. Zekrom has also had relatively limited availability, so many players don't have the Candy to power it up. Still, if you have one, Charge Beam and Wild Charge are the ideal moves for countering Tapu Fini.

Zarude

Source: The Pokémon Company

The Mythical Pokémon, Zarude is another excellent counter for Tapu Fini. This Dark and Grass type takes super effective damage from most of Tapu Fini's move types, only resisting the Water type moves, but because that's half of the Guardian's moves, it's a safer choice than it seems at first glance. Unfortunately, Zarude has extremely limited availability: only one per account and only from completing a Timed Research line that is no longer available. Still, if you have one, Vine Whip and Power Whip are the moves you'll want it to know.

Thundurus (Therian)

Source: The Pokémon Company

One of the Forces of Nature from Unova, Therian forme Thundurus is another great choice for this raid. He's a Flying and Electric type, so Ice type moves will deal super effective damage, while he resists Fighting type. Although his Therian forme hasn't been available as often as the Incarnate forme, both share the same Candy, so most active players will have enough to power him up. Volt Switch and Thunderbolt is the moveset you'll want your Thundurus to know when going up against Tapu Fini.

Raikou

Source: The Pokémon Company

Raikou, one of the Legendary Beasts of Johto, performs very well against Tapu Fini. It's a pure Electric type, so offers no relevant resistances or weaknesses, but it's been available so many times in so many different ways, that many active players have entire teams of powered up Raikou. If you're bringing Raikou to this fight, you'll want Thunder Shock and Wild Charge for its moves.

Roserade

Source: The Pokémon Company

The only Poison type to make our top counters list is the Sinnoh Stone Evolution, Roserade. It's a Grass and Poison type, so it resists all of Tapu Fini's moves except for Ice Beam, which deals super effective damage. Roserade has also been featured in multiple events, including Community Day, so most active players have had the chance to add it to their roster. In a vacuum, it's best moves for this fight are Poison Jab and Grass Knot; however, Razor Leaf or Sludge Bomb could work better with the right Mega Boost.

Electivire

Source: The Pokémon Company

Another Sinnoh Stone Evolution, Electivire is a great choice for this raid. It's a pure Electric type, so it has no relevant weaknesses or resistances to Tapu Fini's moves. With its first stage as a Gen I Pokémon and having a baby stage that has often been featured in eggs, Electivire was common enough even before it got the Community Day treatment, but now, its readily available. Thunder Shock and Wild Charge is the moveset you'll want your Electivire to know for this fight.

Magnezone

Source: The Pokémon Company

Another great choice for this raid is the Gen IV evolution of Magneton, Magnezone. As a Steel and Electric type, it resists Fairy and Ice type damage, but Fighting type moves deal super effective damage. Magnezone does require spinning a PokéStop equipped with a Magnetic Lure Module in order to evolve, but with Magneton as a Gen I Pokémon, it's still very easy to obtain. If you're bringing Magnezone to this fight, you'll want it to know Spark and Wild Charge.

Tapu Bulu

Source: The Pokémon Company

One of the other Guardian Deities of Alola, Tapu Bulu is a great counter for Tapu Fini. It's a Grass and Fairy type, so it resists Water and Fighting type damage, but Tapu Fini's Ice Beam will deal super effective damage. Tapu Bulu has only had one run in raids, but it was very recent, so most active players had the chance to catch a few. Bullet Seed and Grass Knot is the moveset you'll want your Tapu Bulu to know in this raid.

Zapdos

Source: The Pokémon Company

One of Kanto's Legendary Birds, Zapdos performs well against Tapu Fini. Its Fying and Electric typing make it especially suceptible to Ice type damage, but resistant to Fighting type moves. Despite being a Legendary, Zapdos has been available so many times in so many different ways that there's just no good reason not to have at least one or two already powered up. If you are bringing Zapdos to this fight, you'll want Thunder Shock for its fast move and Thunderbolt for the charged.

Luxray

Source: The Pokémon Company

Last but not least is the Sinnoh native Luxray. This pure Electric type won't bring any useful resistances to the fight, but it's not taking super effective damage from any of Tapu Fini's moves either. Its also been featured in many events, including a Community Day, so most active players have had ample opportunity to add it to their roster. Spark and Wild Charge is the moveset you'll want your Luxray to know for this raid.

Back ups?

Although most players will be able to make a team of the best counters, if you're finding a gap in your team, there are plenty of back ups who work well in larger groups. Just make sure you're dodging and any of the following could be a decent back up:

Gengar with Lick and Sludge Bomb

Tapu Koko with Volt Switch and Thunderbolt

Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

Tangrowth with Vine Whip and Power Whip

Mewtwo with Confusion and Thunderbolt

Celebi with Magical Leaf and Leaf Storm

Toxicroak with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Torterra with Razor Leaf and Frenzy Plant

Thundurus (Incarnate) with Thunder Shock and Thunder

Sceptile with Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant

Victreebel with Acid and Leaf Blade

Jolteon with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

Regigigas with Hidden Power (Poison) and Giga Impact

Manectric with Thunder Fang and Wild Charge

Exeggutor with Bullet Seed and Solar Beam

Simisage with Vine Whip and Grass Knot

Leafeon with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Alolan Golem with Volt Switch and Wild Charge

Zacian (Hero of Many Battles) with Quick Attack and Wild Charge

Chesnaught with Vine Whip and Solar Beam

Shadow Pokémon?

The rebalance of Shadow Pokémon rescued from Team GO Rocket make them excellent glass cannons. Not only are their stats boosted, but during special events or with Elite TMs, it's possible to change their moves. If you happen to have any of the following Pokémon with the right moveset, they will work very well in this Raid:

Shadow Raikou with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Shadow Electivire with Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Shadow Magnezone with Spark and Wild Charge

Shadow Zapdos with Thunder Shock and Thunderbolt

Shadow Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

Shadow Tangrowth with Vine Whip and Power Whip

Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Thunderbolt

Shadow Torterra with Razor Leaf and Frenzy Plant

Shadow Exeggutor with Bullet Seed and Solar Beam

Shadow Victreebel with Acid and Leaf Blade

Shadow Vileplume with Acid and Sludge Bomb

Shadow Skuntank with Poison Jab and Sludge Bomb

Shadow Magneton with Thunder Shock and Discharge

Shadow Porygon-Z with Lock-On and Solar Beam

Shadow Manectric with Thunder Fang and Wild Charge

Shadow Cacturne with Poison Jab and Grass Knot.

Note: Shadow Pokémon really shine in this raid. Shadow Raikou, Shadow Electivire, and Shadow Magnezone outperform every other Pokémon in the best counters list, expect Mega Evolutions. Shadow Zapdos, Shadow Venusaur, Shadow Tangrowth, and Shadow Mewtwo are only beat out by Megas and Zekrom.

How many players does it take to beat Tapu Fini in Pokémon Go?

With the best counters, three top level trainers can handle Tapu Fini, but if you're lower level or lacking the best counters, you may want four or five.

Weather conditions that can impact this Raid include:

Rain will boost Tapu Fini's Water type attacks, as well as your Electric type counters

Cloudy/Overcast weather will boost its Fairy and Fighting type moves, as well as your Poison type counters

Snow will boost its Ice type move

Sunny/Clear weather will boost your Grass type counters

Questions about taking on (Pokémon) in Pokémon Go?

Do you have any questions about taking on the Legendary Guardian, Tapu Fini in Pokémon Go? Got any tips for your fellow Trainers? Drop them in the comments below, and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex, so you can be the very best like no one ever was!