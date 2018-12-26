Amazon is offering up some discounts on TurboTax 2018 tax software. You can choose from digital software as well as physical discs for PC and Mac.

The deluxe version is down to $31.76, which is $15 off, but other versions are on sale as well. Deluxe + State is $40 for the physical copy or $50 for the digital copy, and the Premier and Business versions are discounted too. Just be sure to select the right software for your needs. Most scenarios would get by just fine with the deluxe + state software, but if you have investments, rental property, or a business, you'll need an upgrade. Luckily, all of these are at the best prices we've seen all year.

Keep in mind that the deluxe version on its own doesn't include a state version, so you'll likely want to opt for the deluxe + state instead.

Taxes are annoying. They're also unavoidable, unless you're into getting arrested for tax evasion. They don't have to be complicated, though. TurboTax has a user-friendly interface and helps you get you your maximum refund. You can easily contact an expert if you have questions while filing, and the software coaches you every step of the way. I actually personally use TurboTax and I find it much less daunting than other tax software. It's easy to use and helps me fly through a task that used to make me want to run and hide. If you use TurboTax more than once, you can easily pull old W2's and other documents from previous years, too.

