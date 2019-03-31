Amazon has the WD 2TB My Passport External Hard Drive for Mac on sale for $62.99, saving you just under $20 off the average price. We haven't seen a better drop than this since August of 2018. It has great reviews and the deal is good today only.
Usually these hard drives come pre-formatted for Windows and require different formatting for Mac, but this model is the other way around. That means that while you can reformat it for Windows, it comes ready to play nice with Mac OS X and Time Machine right out of the box.
Ready to go
WD 2TB My Passport External Hard Drive for Mac
No formatting is necessary to use this drive with your Mac. Look forward to an extensive warranty, seamless file transferring, and a portable form factor that plays well with everything.
$62.99
$80 $17 Off
It features password protection, hardware encryption, and both USB-C and USB-A compatibility. It also comes with various software for things like automatic backups and easy importing. You're covered by a three-year warranty too.
You might want to grab a carrying case with your purchase. This deal is part of a one-day sale for World Backup Day, so check that out if you're interested in more storage savings.
