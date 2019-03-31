Amazon has the WD 2TB My Passport External Hard Drive for Mac on sale for $62.99, saving you just under $20 off the average price. We haven't seen a better drop than this since August of 2018. It has great reviews and the deal is good today only.

Usually these hard drives come pre-formatted for Windows and require different formatting for Mac, but this model is the other way around. That means that while you can reformat it for Windows, it comes ready to play nice with Mac OS X and Time Machine right out of the box.