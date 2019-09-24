What you need to know
- People with Mac Pros running Avid are having big problems.
- Users are being told not to shut machines down.
- If they do, they might not start up again.
Apple is getting ready to release a new, powerful Mac Pro but it seems the old model is having some considerable problems right now. And it is shutting parts of Hollywood down.
The problems started when users first noticed that their Mac Pros weren't restarting properly after being shut down. It only appears to be impacting users of the high-end video editing app Avid, meaning people across Hollywood are impacted big time. In fact, people have been taking to Twitter and Facebook to warn users not to shut their Macs down, according to Variety
From what I gather there’s a massive failure of Macs with iLok/Avid that’s happening all over right now. A lot of L.A. post shops and people out on shows having their Macs slowly crash and wont boot again. Engineers are looking in to it. Don’t shut your machine off. #postchat— Matt Penn (@mattpenndotcom) September 24, 2019
Some reports note that the problem is related to a corruption of data rather than something more malicious like a virus. If that's the case then a clean installation of macOS and Avid might get users back up and running, but that all assuming that a robust backup strategy is in place. We'd expect that to be the case at Hollywood studios and associated companies, but we'll probably found out for sure soon enough.
BIG ALERT tonight regarding #Apple, and #MacOS running on the can. DO NOT SHUT DOWN!! #AvidEditors #Avid Apparently something is corrupting one of the UNIX root level folders. Back up everything, not just on the servers is you are in a connected environment. Refer to below FB pg pic.twitter.com/iLlfHVRfmp— MarcusPun (@MarcusPun) September 24, 2019
For now anyone running a Mac Pro with Avid installed is best to avoid restarting their machine. It might be a good time to ensure all of your backups are up-to-date, too.