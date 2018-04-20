The dynamic duo of Lory Gil and Mikah Sargent talk all about the week's news in the Appleverse, including a leak about leaks, how to repair or replace an Apple Watch, and rumors about new Series 4 models.

Speaking of rumors, they also discuss next generation iPhones and speculate about a possible new gold color. Finally, you no longer need expensive AR hardware (or the Millennium Falcon) to play 'Star Wars' holochess. Just your iOS device! Raaaawwwrrrrr!

Listen now