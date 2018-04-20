The dynamic duo of Lory Gil and Mikah Sargent talk all about the week's news in the Appleverse, including a leak about leaks, how to repair or replace an Apple Watch, and rumors about new Series 4 models.
Speaking of rumors, they also discuss next generation iPhones and speculate about a possible new gold color. Finally, you no longer need expensive AR hardware (or the Millennium Falcon) to play 'Star Wars' holochess. Just your iOS device! Raaaawwwrrrrr!
Show notes
- iMore show 603 video edition
- Leaks, damning leaks, and spoilers
- How to repair or replace a broken Apple Watch
- Apple Watch Series 4: Release date rumors, spec speculation, and more!
- iPhone 9 / iPhone XI rumors: Release date, specs, price, and features!
- You can now play holochess in Star Wars: Jedi Challenges without the expensive AR headset
