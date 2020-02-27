What you need to know
- If you've ever needed to get data off a floppy disk using your watch, you can.
- But it isn't something anyone's going to do.
- Except, someone did.
Connecting an Apple Watch to a 5.25-inch floppy disk isn't something most people think of doing, but thankfully this world is full of all kinds of people. And someone did indeed think of doing just that. And then they uploaded it to YouTube.
I've shown you some of Niles Mitchell's YouTube videos before and they all involve connecting new devices to older ones. But how do you read a floppy disk from something that doesn't have any ports for connecting things to? You use a 30-plus-year-old DaynaFile and an old Macintosh. Because of course you do.
I won't spoil the fun by telling you what the video entails, but I will say it involves FTP which instantly makes it even geekier than it already was. And you can even view everything on your watch, too.
Enjoy!
