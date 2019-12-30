Citi analyst Jim Suva has been speaking with CNBC today and he thinks that Apple's wearables category is in for a big holiday quarter. In fact, Apple Watch and AirPods are two products that were singled out specifically.

As part of the bullish outlook (via 9to5Mac), Suva currently has AAPL set at a price target of $300 with 2020 expected to be the beginning of its march towards that goal. And as has become clear, AirPods are going to be a big part of that. Particularly the recently released AirPods Pro.