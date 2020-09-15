Apple has just announced a brand new fitness service for Apple Watch, Fitness+.

The new service uses popular workouts combined with Apple Music to help you stay in shape. You can use video on your TV or iPhone to follow along with a workout, all whilst tracking your metrics on your Watch. Metrics such as heart rate can be shown on screen, as can your activity rings.

The most popular workouts will all be available in the new service, including Yoga, Cycling, Dance, treadmill running, strength, core, HIIT, rowing, and even mindful cooldowns. You don't need any equipment and new workouts are made available every week.

The new service costs $9.99 a month, or $79.99 a year, including family sharing. It will launch in five countries including the U.S., Canada, and the UK. You also get three months free when you buy a new Apple Watch.

The new feature also has privacy built in, with recommendations powered by on-device data.

Apple has today announced two brand new Apple Watches, the Apple Watch SE and the Apple Watch Series 6. From that report:

Apple has today announced a brand new Apple Watch Series 6, featuring brand new colors, blood oxygen monitoring, and a new S6 chip!...Inside, it features Apple's brand new S6 chip made from Apple Silicon, which is 20% faster than the chip in Apple Watch Series 5. Apple says the new Apple Watch's screen will be 2.5x brighter in its "off" configuration. It also features an altimeter.

The Apple Watch SE features last years S5 chip and a starting price of just $279.